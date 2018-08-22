Miami Dade College and Cyberbit Announce Opening of New Cyber Range Training Facility

MIAMI & RA’ANANA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberbit Ltd., a world leading provider of cybersecurity simulation and IT/OT detection and response platforms, and Miami Dade College (MDC), today announced the opening of the MDC Cyber Range training facility at the new state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Center of the Americas at MDC. The only one of its kind in the region and powered by the Cyberbit Range platform, this cybersecurity training center will provide hands-on cybersecurity training to students, organizations and cybersecurity professionals, to fill the ever-increasing number of open cybersecurity positions. The Cybersecurity Center of the Americas will officially open at 11 a.m., ET on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at MDC’s Wolfson Campus. MDC’s President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit and others will deliver remarks.

"Companies always value graduates with work experience, but in the world of cybersecurity its importance is tenfold," said Antonio Delgado, Dean of Engineering, Technology and Design, at Miami Dade College. "The Cyberbit Range is a cutting-edge environment that will help students and professionals gain valuable experience facing real-life cyberattacks."

Hands-on cyber range simulation is becoming the de-facto approach for cyber training. Cyberbit pioneered this approach, recently receiving a U.S. $30 million investment from Claridge Israel to accommodate the rising demand for its Cyberbit Range product. As the leading provider of cyber ranges, Cyberbit has led the charge in partnering with innovative higher education institutions to train skilled cyber experts. To-date, Cyberbit has partnered with dozens of higher education institutions, enterprises and service providers to open training facilities based on its Cyberbit Range technology. These ranges, operating in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia, provide students, cybersecurity practitioners and organizations with the cybersecurity training and resources they need to develop the skills required to combat today’s threats.

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing new information technology professions, with demand far outpacing supply. There are currently more than 200,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the U.S. alone, and that number is expected to continue to rise. Recognizing this need, MDC partnered with Cyberbit to help students, Florida-based organizations and cybersecurity practitioners obtain the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity. MDC’s new Cybersecurity Center of the Americas offers the most advanced technology and will pave the way for a new generation of cybersecurity experts. As the nation’s largest, campus-based institution of higher education, the center features the state-of-the-art MDC Cyber Range, the first of its kind in the region.

"With over 12,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in Florida alone, this new center will have a huge impact on both the cyber resilience and economy of the region," said Adi Dar, CEO at Cyberbit. “We are rapidly rolling out our hyper-realistic cybersecurity training and simulation platform, which enables trainees to experience true-to-life cyberattack scenarios and practice responding to them, at institutions of higher education across North America.”

The MDC Cyber Range will support MDC's important initiative to grow cybersecurity competency in Florida and help fill thousands of open cybersecurity positions in the region and nationwide. The college will expand cyber education available to students and prepare them for careers in one of the country's fastest growing technical professions. In addition, the facility will offer hands-on training, certification and assessment for commercial and public-sector organizations in Florida.

To learn more about Cyberbit's Cyberbit Range platform, please visit the Cyberbit Range Web Page or email sales@cyberbit.com.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides a consolidated detection and response platform that protects an organization’s entire attack surface across IT, OT and IoT networks. Cyberbit products have been forged in the toughest environments on the globe and include: endpoint detection and response powered by behavioral analysis, security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR), ICS/SCADA security (OT security), and the world’s leading cyber range for simulated cyber training. Since founded in mid-2015 Cyberbit’s products were rapidly adopted by enterprises, governments, academic institutions and MSSPs around the world. Cyberbit is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) and has offices in Israel, the US, Europe, and Asia.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the nation’s largest, campus-based institution of higher education with an undergraduate enrollment of more than 165,000 students. It is also the nation’s top producer of Associate in Arts and Science degrees and awards more degrees to minorities than any other college or university in the country. The college’s eight campuses offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways including several baccalaureate degrees in biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film and others. MDC is the recipient of top national awards. As Democracy’s College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high quality-teaching and learning experiences. It houses the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, the Idea Center, the School of Advance Studies, the New World School of the Arts, to name a few. MDC has been named among the nation’s “Great Colleges to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $6 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is also renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the MDC Live! Performing Arts Series, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, a sculpture park and a large art gallery system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting, since it opened its doors in 1960. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.