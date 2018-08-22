Forever 21 Introduces AI-Powered Visual Search and Navigation from Donde Search

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forever 21, one of the largest, most widely recognized independent fashion retailers in the world, is moving beyond text-based online search to offer shoppers AI-powered visual search and navigation developed by Donde Search.

Forever 21 shoppers will no longer be limited to searching for a new look online by typing fashion terms into a search bar. The visual search and navigation function enables shoppers to search for dresses, pants, shorts, jeans and tops, and will appear as a stand-alone “Discover Your Style” module on the Forever 21 web and mobile web homepages. In addition, Forever 21 will leverage the technology for merchandising, recommendations and lifecycle marketing efforts.

“Visual search technology bridges the gap between the convenience of online shopping and the rich discovery experience of traditional retail by enabling our customers to search for clothing in the same way they think about it—using visuals, not words,” said Alex Ok, President of Forever 21. “Early data shows that this is one of the most important innovations in the e-commerce space in recent years. We’re excited to partner with Donde Search and look forward to building on our early success to develop the world’s most intuitive omnichannel shopping experience.”

Donde Search launched its B2B platform in 2018 to help retailers solve product search and merchandising issues, as shoppers report that they will abandon an e-commerce site if they don’t find what they’re looking for within three clicks. The company has attracted investors and advisors that include senior leaders from AliExpress, BlackRock, Google, Mobileye, Wanda and Waze. Donde Search’s technology uses a proprietary algorithm that mimics the way shoppers think about products and provides more relevant recommendations and a better overall experience. The technology also helps retailers streamline and scale their global merchandising and categorization efforts by removing local language barriers associated with text-based classifications.

“As e-commerce’s share of retail sales continues to grow, it’s more important than ever that retailers use a universal language that both shoppers and merchandisers can understand,” said Liat Zakay, CEO & Founder of Donde Search. “Our visual search and navigation solution helps innovative retailers like Forever 21 eliminate language issues and improve conversion rates, and we’re thrilled to partner with the company as it transforms the online shopping experience for its customers.”

Forever 21 shoppers will now be able to search items by simply clicking icons that represent the features they want in an outfit, ranging from the length and fit of a skirt to the neckline and color of a shirt. The search feature debuted as “Discover Your Style” in the Forever 21 iOS app on May 18, 2018, and was initially available for the dresses and tops categories. In the first month after launching the feature, Forever 21 saw an increase in sales conversions and a 20 percent increase in average purchase value for the two test categories. This initial success led Forever 21 executives to fast-track the large-scale web integration of Donde Search’s technology, which uses AI, computer vision and natural language processing to provide shoppers with more relevant search results, so they can find the exact outfits they’re looking for.

“Integrating Donde into our mobile app and web environments has been seamless and efficient,” Alex Ok added. “Fundamentally changing how our customers search for products and interact with our brand is no small task, but our partnership with Donde has been everything we could have hoped for as we build out our visual search capabilities.”

About Donde Search

Founded in 2014, Donde Search launched its software-as-a-service platform for retailers in January 2018. The company’s award-winning technology uses AI, computer vision and natural language processing to provide intuitive online search capability based on products’ visual features rather than keywords. By integrating Donde Search’s technology into their e-commerce operations, retailers are able to automate merchandising and product recommendations, react faster to trends, reduce operational overhead, shorten purchase times, and transform the online shopping experience for customers. To learn more, visit www.DondeSearch.com.