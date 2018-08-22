Comtech Xicom Technology Awarded Over $20.0 Million for High Frequency SATCOM Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 22, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received an award of over $20.0 million from a systems integrator for millimeter-wave traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs) to support a new high-speed satellite network. Products will be delivered over the next two fiscal years.

“Our early investment in a new high-frequency amplifier product has established Comtech Xicom as the market leader for an emergent satellite communications technology,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This is the first large scale deployment with this new technology, and we are extremely proud to be selected for this important project.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

