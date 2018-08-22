Banyan Water Expands IoT Footprint with GID Investment Advisers to Conserve Water across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banyan Water, the leading provider of data-driven water conservation for the built environment, announced today the expansion of its relationship with multifamily real estate investment firm GID Investment Advisers (GID).

The announcement follows GID’s recent release of its 2017 Sustainability Report in collaboration with Verdani Partners, featuring Banyan’s integration with Mission Pointe in Sunnyvale, California, where Banyan has saved more the 10.6 million gallons of water in the last year. Banyan has also installed its software platform at GID properties in Houston, Texas, and Delray Beach, Florida.

“With Banyan, we’ve reduced water usage at Mission Pointe by more than 50 percent and saved more than $70,000,” said Michael Ferguson, VP of engineering at GID. “We’ve already implemented Banyan’s technology at a number of additional properties and look forward to expanding more in 2018 to continue to reduce operating expenses and improve our water efficiency.”

Banyan Water uses a combination of real-time metering, zone-controlled irrigation and meteorological data to monitor and maintain indoor and outdoor irrigation efficiency. Banyan’s cloud-based software also detects leaks in real time to avoid detrimental property damage and exorbitant water bills.

“Water is the most severely undervalued resource in the country,” said Gillan Taddune, CEO of Banyan Water. “Visualizing water savings through Banyan’s data and analytics platform enables enterprises to not only recognize the environmental advantage that smart technology provides but also the near-immediate increase in asset value.”

For more information about Banyan Water, visit www.banyanwater.com.

About Banyan Water

Founded in 2011, Banyan Water is the leading provider of data-driven water conservation for the built environment. Using smart devices and real-time monitoring and analytics, Banyan protects Earth’s most precious resource while generating untapped revenue for clients. Since the company’s inception, Banyan has saved more than 2.7 billion gallons of water—enough to meet the water needs of more than 16,000 households for a year—and in 2017, increased customer asset value by $20 million. For more information, visit www.banyanwater.com.