BTIG and Pacific View Asset Management Announce Indigena Capital Strategic Investment and Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTIG, LLC and its affiliate Pacific View Asset Management, LLC (“Pacific View”) announced today a strategic investment in Indigena Capital, a firm dedicated to investing in partnerships with Tribal Nations in the United States, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada (“Indigenous Nations” or “Nations”). Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Indigena Capital and its predecessor companies have a 30-year track record of success with more than $2.0 billion invested for the benefit of Indigenous Nations. Indigena works to identify, capitalize and execute upon investment opportunities that are generated from the unique rights and resources controlled by Indigenous Nations. Indigena has active investments with partner Nations across multiple sectors including agriculture, renewable power, real estate, and infrastructure.

The investment better positions Indigena Capital by offering access to new sources of capital, investment banking capabilities and asset management expertise through BTIG and Pacific View. "At Indigena Capital, we focus on generating positive financial returns for investors while creating material wealth and positive social impact for Indigenous Nations,” said John P. Jurrius, Chief Executive Officer of Indigena. “We believe the investment strengthens our ability to deliver the capital and expertise so desperately needed in the global, Indigenous emerging market."

“Our partnership will assist Indigena in its mission and mandate to bridge the gap between Indigenous Nations and the broader capital markets,” said Kevin Chessen, Co-Founder of BTIG. “We believe Indigena is well-positioned to benefit from investors’ increasing demand for products and opportunities that deliver positive social outcomes."

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 560 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 17 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. Learn more about BTIG at www.btig.com.

About Pacific View Asset Management

Founded in 2012, Pacific View Asset Management, LLC is a multi-manager, multi-strategy asset management firm providing best-in-class investment solutions to both private and institutional investors. With a highly entrepreneurial culture, its investment teams are led by talented and experienced professionals operating autonomously to offer clients their unique perspectives and services. Pacific View Asset Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about Pacific View Asset Management is available at www.pacviewam.com or www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

About Indigena Capital

Indigena Capital is a Dallas and Calgary-based investment firm dedicated to investing in partnership with Indigenous Nations. Indigena provides the capital and expertise required to enable partner Nations to monetize their unique rights and resources as they apply across all commercial sectors. Through disciplined capital allocation, Indigena meets the return expectations of investors while creating the wealth and social impact critical to the development of self-sustaining economies for partner Nations. Additional information on Indigena Capital is available at www.indigenacapital.com.