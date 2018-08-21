Rent-A-Center Sends 60 Students Back to School with Google Chromebooks and $60,000 in Scholarships

Highlighting just a few of the scholarship winners who make us proud.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rent-A-Center, Inc. today announced the recipients of its Make-A-Difference Scholarship, in which $60,000 was awarded to 60 students going back to school this semester to pursue an undergraduate degree.

Rent-A-Center understands the importance of arming students with the tools needed to succeed, so RAC is additionally providing each recipient a new Google Chromebook. Others seeking tools to make their educational journey a little easier this semester can take advantage of Rent-A-Center’s flexible options as a way to get a laptop, tablet or desktop for back to school.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic and non-academic accomplishments, community activities, work experience, and educational goals. 20 recipients were dependents of Rent-A-Center employees, while the remaining 40 were either customers of Rent-A-Center or their children.

LeKendric Castion, the son of a Rent-A-Center store credit manager in Cordova, Tenn., was excited about receiving the award.

"Being the first of seven siblings to graduate high school and attend college is one of my major accomplishments. Receiving this scholarship will greatly assist me with college expenses,” wrote Castion. “Education is the art of success. This scholarship allows me to show the world what I am capable of."

Banisha Blake, a customer from Pensacola, Fla., knows that she has tremendous opportunities because of this award. Blake wrote, “As a mother of identical twin boys, one of whom has autism, this scholarship will assist me with my education. It will pave the way not only for me, but especially my boys. I’m thankful and humbled by this opportunity.”

Sonia Holland, Rent-A-Center’s senior director of communications, said, “At Rent-A-Center, we have a passion for helping make good things happen so we are delighted to play a role in helping give these students the opportunity to succeed.”

Since 2004, Rent-A-Center has donated more than $790,000 to students through the Make-A-Difference Scholarship. The following is a list of recipients who have given permission for their names to be used in media:

