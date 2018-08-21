KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BAMLL 2018-PARK

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of AAA(sf) preliminary ratings to the Class A and Class X certificates of BAMLL 2018-PARK, a CMBS single asset, single borrower (SASB) securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $365.0 million, non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The fixed-rate loan requires interest-only payments and has a 10-year term. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in 101 Park Avenue, a 1.3 million sf, 48-story, Class-A office building located in Midtown Manhattan approximately two blocks south of Grand Central Terminal. The building includes 1.2 million sf of office space and approximately 105,000 sf of retail, storage, and garage space.

As of May 2018, the subject was 89.7% leased to 30 tenants. The three largest tenants (41.1% of square footage; 48.5% of base rent) are each law firms: Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP; Kelley Drye & Warren LLP; and Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our CMBS Single Borrower and Large Loan Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of $49.8 million. To value the property, we applied a capitalization rate of 7.50% to arrive at a KBRA Value of $664.2 million and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 55.0%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third-party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection of the subject; and legal documentation.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, entitled BAMLL 2018-PARK, which was published today at www.kbra.com.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report entitled BAMLL 2018-PARK Representations & Warranties Disclosure.

