KBRA Releases Report for State of Wisconsin Master Lease COPs of 2018, Series A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 15, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin’s Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs) of 2018, Series A.

Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the State of Wisconsin’s outstanding Wisconsin Master Lease COPs, excluding bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted. KBRA also affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds. Additionally, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the State’s general obligation commercial paper (CP) program and general obligation extendible municipal commercial paper (EMCP) program.

The Master Lease COPs rating is based on the State’s long-term general obligation rating and evaluation of the factors discussed in KBRA’s U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology.

The long-term rating on the State’s general obligation bonds is based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology.

The short-term ratings on the State’s CP and EMCP programs are derived from the State’s long-term general obligation rating and also reflects the State’s strong liquidity, history of market access, and prior authorization to retire all CP and EMCP Notes with long term bonds. For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

To view the report, please click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.