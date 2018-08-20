JBL® Cranks Up the Star Power for Second-Annual JBL Fest

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cue feelings of exhilaration and excitement. This fall, the party capital of the world will once again bring together celebrities, musicians, customers, and consumers from around the globe for the ultimate brand experience: JBL Fest. This year it’s back, and it’s bolder than ever.

Taking place October 17th-19th, entertainment will be everywhere. Some of the most talented artists, industry influencers and athletes will come together to create this star-studded event. Hosted by actress and model Olivia Culpo, this year’s lineup includes epic music performances from Pitbull, Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah, and DJ Tigerlily and appearances by Priyanka Chopra, Quincy Jones, AR Rahman and many more.

Last year’s event was truly the first of its kind – an immersive three-day JBL experience drawing guests from all over the globe, alongside epic performers and entertainers like Demi Lovato, DNCE, Flo Rida, Kate Upton and more. Jam-packed with iconic music performances and VIP experiences, the second-annual JBL Fest promises to give fans even more opportunities to celebrate the moments elevated by JBL sound. To see more about what to expect, view the official event video here.

“JBL Fest is such a unique way for our biggest fans to truly live the brand and experience the energy that makes JBL so unique,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “In addition to putting on a truly legendary experience for thousands of consumers, it gives us an opportunity to connect with some of our most important brand loyalists—our customers, retailers and partners.”

Olivia Culpo will play host to all three days of unforgettable JBL Fest moments, including:

JBL Platinum Party Hosted by Quincy Jones & The Recording Academy: The week kicks off with an exclusive, VIP event hosted by the musical icon

The week kicks off with an exclusive, VIP event hosted by the musical icon JBL LIVE!: Guests can expect to turn up the volume with thrilling performances by pop star Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah

Guests can expect to turn up the volume with thrilling performances by pop star Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah JBL Sound Splash Feat. Pitbull: The SLS Foxtail Pool will come alive when Mr. Worldwide himself takes the stage alongside DJ Tigerlily in a finale of monumental proportion

One grand prize winner will score the ultimate VIP package-- check out the exclusive sweepstakes at JBLFest.com for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for the entire crew to experience this iconic event first-hand. In addition to the grand prize, JBL swag will be handed out daily, so fans won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to score big. Local Vegas fans should keep an eye out for ticket giveaways closer to the event.

Looking to follow the experience? Keep an eye on #JBLFest and witness the larger-than-life moments in real-time.

ABOUT JBL

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock, concerts at Madison Square Garden and games at Yankee Stadium—to weekend road trips or beach barbecue—JBL sound makes each moment unforgettable.

