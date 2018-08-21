Gravity and Microsoft Forge Strategic Partnership to Digitize Supply Chains

Learn about Gravity Supply Chain and Microsoft's strategic partnership, which will help companies digitize their supply chains and take them to the next level, giving businesses the critical edge they need in today's competitive economy.

Learn about Gravity Supply Chain: We provide state-of-the-art solutions that digitally transform supply chains to give companies a competitive advantage. We are powered by Microsoft Azure's best-in-class intelligent cloud platform.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gravity Supply Chain today announced a partnership with Microsoft enabling it to accelerate the delivery of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. Gravity provides organizations with real-time, end-to-end visibility of the supply chain. Its software also provides predictive insights, prescriptive actions and automated decision support across a company’s global sourcing, supply chain and logistics networks. Gravity will leverage Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to continue the deployment of market-leading, differentiated SaaS solutions for its customers at a faster pace.

“Our software supports the digitization of the supply chain of some of the world’s leading companies, allowing them to capitalize on revenue opportunities and increase customer engagement,” said Graham Parker, Chief Executive Officer, Gravity Supply Chain. “Our partnership with Microsoft complements our mission to inspire today’s supply chains as the world moves into the digital economy age.”

Microsoft are equally keen about the opportunities the partnership provides, with Gerald Leo, Director, Commercial Partners and Small Medium Enterprises Group, Microsoft Singapore, saying, “Microsoft Azure powers high levels of organizational efficiency and facilitates data-driven decision making. This makes Azure the perfect platform to deploy Gravity’s innovative SaaS supply chain solutions, which will help customers digitally transform their supply chains and thus benefit from greater productivity and smarter decisions.”

Gerald also states, “The partnership between Gravity and Microsoft will allow Gravity to adopt Microsoft’s intelligent cloud platform and merge it with their supply chain expertise to deliver state of the art systems built for the future.”

Pratima Amonkar – Regional Director - APAC, Microsoft, adds that, “Globally, companies are aiming to discover new ways to work more efficiently and provide greater value to their customers. A digitally transformed supply chain is a key competitive differentiator that will enable businesses to achieve these aims. The partnership between Gravity and Microsoft will bring the best of Azure – an intelligent and trusted cloud, to build supply chain systems of the future.”

Gravity is a Co-Sell Ready Partner

The partnership will also see Gravity and Microsoft join forces on marketing, industry and thought-leadership events, as well as co-sell Gravity’s SaaS solutions to retailers and manufacturers. Gravity’s customers and community partners will moreover be able to utilize the Microsoft global partner network.

Gravity’s new Product Lifecycle Management software (PLM), Source, is available on Azure

Source enables retailers to reduce speed-to-market and deliver quality products at the right time for the right price.

Source can be used individually or combined with Gravity’s Purchase Order Management (POM) SaaS solution for end-to-end visibility and control of the entire supply chain. Click here to schedule a Source demo with Gravity.

Additional Resources

About Gravity Supply Chain

Gravity Supply Chain, voted one of the 10 Most Innovative SCM Solution Providers in 2018, provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more effective in reducing costs and identifying issues that will impact customer service levels. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis, and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.