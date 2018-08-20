Provenance Vineyards Unveils Napa Valley-Inspired Mural By SF Bay Area Artist Heather Day

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provenance Vineyards, a leader in Rutherford, Napa Valley winemaking, known for crafting small-lot Bordeaux varietal wines, unveils a new, one-of-a-kind, must-see mural, in partnership with internationally acclaimed San Francisco-based abstract contemporary artist, Heather Day. Officially unveiled on August 20, 2018, the earth-toned mural graces the 30x50 ft. exterior of the winery tasting room entrance wall. Transforming the exterior of the building into a piece of art that evokes the renegade spirit of Provenance, as well as capturing inspiration from Napa Valley’s treasured natural landscape. Visitors and guests now have the unique opportunity to lounge on the newly renovated outdoor patio terrace, taste Provenance wines, play lawn games, and enjoy the bounty of wine country, alongside Heather’s beautiful artistry. For high-res images of the mural, see here.

To celebrate the mural debut, Provenance Vineyards is also launching a brand new tasting experience inspired by the collaboration with Heather Day. Starting August 25, 2018 until November 25, 2018, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the mural and give back to the local community thanks to these original offers:

For an all-inclusive outdoor visit, guests can “Rent-A-Picnic” from Provenance, which includes a picnic blanket and a dedicated space in which to enjoy the experience. Customers will also walk away with their own cheese board, cheese knives, GoVino glasses, and tote. Guests will simply need to bring along their favorite picnicking snacks, while Provenance will offer a range of wines to accompany your bites. “Rent-A-Picnic” is available for $50.

Provenance is also excited to announce a partnership with Creativity Explored, San Francisco's premier visual arts nonprofit for artists with developmental disabilities. Provenance will donate 25% of the proceeds from “Rent-A-Picnic” to support the Creativity Explored program.

Artist Heather Day is known for creating abstract works that are informed by sensory interpretations, bridging the thoughts between what is known and how something is felt. Inspired by the beauty of the surrounding environment, Heather’s intention for this piece, was to craft a design that would blend harmoniously with the natural elements of earth, sky, water and flora. Speaking of her work, Heather says, “ On my first visit to Provenance Vineyards, I was immediately taken in by the beauty of the Napa Valley landscape and I wanted to honor those elements in the mural design. There’s an incredible peace and tranquility here, an inner stillness that one can enjoy when visiting this special place, so I wanted to translate that feeling visually into the colors and patterns I chose. I personally feel deeply rooted to Northern California, being based in San Francisco, so I was honored at the opportunity to give back to this community by creating a lasting imprint that will enhance this place for many years to come.”

David Galzignato, General Manager and Senior Winemaker at Provenance Vineyards said, “ For me, winemaking and artistry go hand in hand, so partnering with Heather was the perfect match. I bring an urban, outside the box approach to how I craft our wines, combining modern techniques with an appreciation for well-established techniques, and the same could be said for Heather and her style of abstract art.” He went on to say, “ Honoring our sense of place is at the heart of everything we do and Heather has perfectly captured this for us. We focus on a “vineyard first” or “farming first” approach with impeccable attention to detail, ensuring the highest quality wines are produced. Going against the grain and doing things differently makes us unique at Provenance. We’re certainly not afraid to stand out, to be different, or to be the first to try something new. Creating a unique experience for our guest that delivers the luxury promise of Napa without feeling ostentatious or snobbish is our aim and what drew us to Heather’s natural, sensory style.”

Provenance is also collaborating with Stylist Bianca Sotelo for an interior redesign slated to be fully complete in September 2018. The tasting room’s new look and feel will seamlessly pair with the Heather Day mural, and include a special time-lapse film showcasing Heather painting the mural from start to finish. For more information on Provenance Vineyards, visit www.provenancevineyards.com or follow @ProvenanceWine on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor’s Notes

Provenance Vineyards

Founded in 1999, Provenance began with the ambition of creating unique wines that perfectly capture the region’s sense of place, or terroir - the soils, microclimates and exposures of each grape that manifest as rich aromas, flavors and textures. The name Provenance, taken from the French word for “origin” or “source,” is the true identity of a wine. The winemakers at Provenance believe great wines are made from great vineyards and their mission is to craft wines from vineyards that show unique and exceptional qualities. Located in Rutherford in the heart of Napa Valley, vineyard sourcing and the Cabernet Sauvignon-led portfolio are second to none. Because Provenance Matters.

Heather Day

Heather Day is a San Francisco-based artist known for her abstract paintings, adorned with striking colors, emphatic strokes and rhythmic marks. She creates profound pieces that speak to her sensory interpretations of her surroundings. Heather has won numerous awards including The Chicago Academy For the Arts: Visual Arts Leadership Award, and her work has been featured in various locations including Facebook Inc., Youtube HQ and Snapchat HQ. Her mural at Provenance is very much inspired by the history of the surrounding valley, as much as the origin story of Provenance Vineyards.

Creativity Explored

For the past 35 years, Creativity Explored has given artists with developmental disabilities the means to create and share their work with the community, celebrating the power of art to change lives. Located in the vibrant cultural and dining corridor that transverses San Francisco’s Mission District, Creativity Explored provides a supportive studio environment to 135 artists, including individualized instruction from mentoring artists, quality supplies, and professional opportunities to exhibit and sell their art. The organization establishes these artists’ work as an emerging and increasingly important contribution to the contemporary art world. Founded by Florence and Elias Katz in 1983, Creativity Explored has expanded to two locations: the main gallery and studio on 16th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District, and a second studio in nearby Potrero Hill. Gallery programming now includes six exhibitions per year, with more than 10,000 people visiting the gallery and studio annually.