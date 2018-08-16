A.M. Best Downgrades and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Kanawha Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has removed from under review with negative implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” from “bbb+” of Kanawha Insurance Company (Kanawha) (Lancaster, SC). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings as the new parent company, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HC2), has requested to no longer participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Kanawha’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its weak operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings had previously received lift from its prior ultimate parent organization, Humana Inc., based on Humana’s financial strength, as well as its historical implicit and explicit support of Kanahwa. The downgrades reflect the withdrawal of this ratings enhancement, following the announcement on Aug. 9, 2018, of the completion of the sale of Kanawha to Continental General Insurance Company, a Texas-based insurance company wholly owned by HC2.

