FedEx ‘More Competitive Than Ever’ After Year of Opportunities, Challenges

FedEx Express is meeting the pilot shortage head on with an innovative new program — Purple Runway. We plan to collaborate with select universities to promote aviation careers. About 635,000 new commercial pilots will be needed industrywide by 2037, according to Boeing. (Photo: FedEx Corporation)

When disaster strikes, the FedEx global network is prepared to quickly mobilize and deliver aid. After delivering more than $11 million in relief aid to victims of Hurricane Irma, we used a returning FedEx aircraft to transport more than 150 dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters to no-kill shelters in California and Washington. (Photo: FedEx Corporation)

At FedEx Ground hubs, high-tech helpers work alongside team members for maximum efficiency. At the hub in Greensboro, North Carolina, self-driving tuggers move large or overweight packages. We’re also testing automated devices that can unload trucks. (Photo: FedEx Corporation)

Connecting people with the products they love sounds simple. In reality, it takes networks carefully built with more than 40 years of experience. See video at fedex.com/dream. (Photo: FedEx Corporation)

The FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee, is the core of our global network and home to FedEx Express, the world’s largest all-cargo airline. We’re planning a multiyear program to modernize the facility to increase efficiency.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) emerged more competitive than ever from fiscal 2018, FedEx said in its Annual Report, “Superior Networks Power Performance.”

“We are very proud of the solid financial and operational results FedEx delivered in fiscal 2018, and I extend a well-deserved ‘Bravo Zulu’ — the naval signal for a job well done — to our more than 425,000 team members worldwide for their dedication to the Purple Promise which simply states ‘I will make every FedEx experience outstanding,’” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx.

“It was a year of opportunities and challenges — anticipated and unexpected — and FedEx emerged more competitive than ever,” Smith said in his letter to shareowners. “In all my years at FedEx, I have never been so optimistic, so sure of our strategy and our ability to deliver an exciting future.”

FedEx cited two unique competitive advantages:

It is next to impossible to duplicate its global network which includes the world’s largest all-cargo airline and connects 92 percent of the world’s GDP in 1–2 business days. (See fedex.com/dream.)

FedEx team members set the bar for excellence, helping earn the trust and loyalty of customers and making FedEx one of the most admired companies in the world and a great place to work.

Other features in this year’s Annual Report include:

Strength in numbers: For e-commerce to continue to grow rapidly, our efficient and reliable global transportation solutions are vital.

People, networks: Why we committed to investing more than $4.2 billion following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Purple Runway: An innovative program designed to address the shortage of commercial pilots and create a new career path.

FedEx Cares: Help and hope delivered after hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, and floods laid waste to communities in North America.

Automation helps shoulder the load: Meet our self-driving vehicles and mobile robots.

The Purple Promise: Everything you need to know about what we expect out of our people every day.

Corporate Overview

