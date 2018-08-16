defi SOLUTIONS Annual Event Invites Partners and Clients to Up Your Game

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS, auto lending’s leading provider of configurable loan origination software, is giving clients, partners, and invited guests a chance to “Up Your Game” at its fifth annual defi SUMMIT September 18th-20th at the Hilton in Southlake, Texas. The event kicks off with a barbeque “Meat” and Greet at the company’s new headquarters in Westlake and continues for two additional days of community and collaboration, industry insights, and updates on features and emerging products.

This year, former major league baseball player Vernon Wells will be sharing wisdom gained during his successful career with three major league teams. And Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision, will impart expertise gained during his decades in the automobile finance industry.

Other sessions will include discussions on products and strategic technologies, a Q&A-style panel on the defi company roadmap with defi’s CEO, CPO, and COO, best practices for testing and launching software updates, testimonials from current clients. Entertainment will be provided by LeFreak, a DFW-based disco cover band.

“It’s our clients and partner sponsors that make this an amazing event,” said Kristin Herring, defi chief marketing officer. “There’s high-value idea and information sharing that takes place when we all come together during these three days and, of course, we make sure everyone has a little fun.”

Sponsors helping make this year’s event a success include: Digital Matrix Systems (DMS), the event’s CHAMP, and these other ALLSTARS: AUL Corp; Black Book; Clarity Services, a part of Experian; CoreLane Technologies; Data Oceans; Dealertrack; DriveInformed; eOriginal; Equifax; Experian; Innovis; LexisNexis Risk Solutions; NADA Guides; PointPredictive; Repay; RouteOne and TransUnion.

About defi

defi SOLUTIONS is a partner for lenders that want to deliver a next-level financing experience for years to come. From loan originating and servicing to analytics, document management, direct lending and portfolio sales, defi SOLUTIONS’ customizable, web-based loan origination system (LOS) platform was created by lenders for lenders to help finance businesses better compete, grow and adapt to market demands.

To find out how you can be a part of defi SUMMIT 2018 or to schedule a demo, visit: www.defisolutions.com.