Werner Electric Supply unveils state-of-the-art process control training technology

APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Werner Electric Supply, along with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, recently unveiled a new process control training device, the Multifunction instrument Asset (MiA).

“MiA will change the way process training takes place because it allows a person to learn the functions and processes of a manufacturing floor without putting any real product at stake,” Scott Teerlinck, president of Werner Electric Supply, said. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to have this new, leading-edge technology right here in the state of Wisconsin.”

Werner Electric will use MiA to train customers, students, and others about the intricacies of process controls, including pressure, flow, clean-in-place systems, and temperature.

“We are working to develop Wisconsin’s workforce for the 21st century,” Governor Walker said. “Werner Electric Supply is investing in our state’s workforce and our students through their new manufacturing worker training initiative. We need to keep working together to make sure Wisconsinites have the skills to evolve in our everchanging global economy.”

MiA is a training simulator that was designed by Rodney Howard, Werner Electric’s product manager of process controls, with recommendations from the International Society of Automation (ISA), a leading, global, nonprofit organization. Many of the instruments that make up MiA were generously donated by Werner Electric’s vendors.

“We want to use this training tool to get people, especially students, interested in jobs in manufacturing by giving them a chance to get hands-on experience and, through MiA, learn what process control is,” Howard said. “Many people don’t recognize that there are processes taking place all around them and we want to shine a light on the jobs available in this industry.”

About Werner Electric Supply

Werner Electric Supply provides automation, electrical, and data communication products and services to a wide range of industrial, commercial, and construction customers. Werner Electric Supply employs more than 400 people in 13 locations throughout the states of Wisconsin, North Dakota, and the Upper Michigan region. Werner Electric, a winner of the New North Workplace Excellence Award, is dedicated to not only providing improvement in the distribution of quality products and services, but is also committed to the success of its employees, customers, vendors, and the communities it serves.