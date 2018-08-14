KBRA Releases a Primer on the Refi Student Loan ABS Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a refi student loan ABS primer entitled “An Education on Refi Student Loans ABS.” The report makes the following key points:

Refi student loan lenders have increased their activity in the ABS primary market, issuing $5.2 billion of bonds in 2017, up 34% YoY. Refi SLABS now account for over one-third of all student loan issuance, with over $10.5 billion in outstanding paper.

A typical refi borrower is of very high credit quality. They are mostly prime borrowers with high incomes, ample free cashflow, and an undergraduate or advanced degree in law, medicine, or business.

Not surprisingly, refi student loan securitizations have exhibited strong credit performance to-date, with just a handful of loans being charged-off, mainly attributed to catastrophic life events, such as death or disability of the borrower.

With losses at very low levels, prepayment rates have been the primary focus for investors. Over the past few years, refi SLABS have exhibit increasing CPRs as they age.

Despite the outperformance of refi SLABS since early 2016, the asset class still compare favorably with other consumer ABS sectors (Figure 13). For example, when adjusting for the term premium, refi SLABS offer around a 20bp pickup versus subprime auto ABS and a 30bp pickup versus prime autos and bank cards.

