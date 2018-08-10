KBRA Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA+ with Stable Outlook to the MTA Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2018B (Climate Bond Certified)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 8, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2018B (Climate Bond Certified) and affirmed its long-term rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook on outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.
KBRA additionally affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s: Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020); Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021); Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019); and Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019).
|Ratings
|Issuer:
|Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
|Series/Bonds
|Rating
|Outlook
|Action
|
Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series
|AA+
|Stable
|Assigned
|Transportation Revenue Bonds
|AA+
|Stable
|Affirmed
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|K1+
|---
|Affirmed
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series
|K1+
|---
|Affirmed
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,
|K1+
|---
|Affirmed
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,
|K1+
|---
|Affirmed
|KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.
KBRA’s long-term rating for the MTA is based on the U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology.
The full report can be access here.
