KBRA Releases Report Assigning Long-Term Rating of AA+ with Stable Outlook to the MTA Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2018B (Climate Bond Certified)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 8, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series 2018B (Climate Bond Certified) and affirmed its long-term rating of AA+ and Stable Outlook on outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds. KBRA long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA additionally affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s: Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020); Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021); Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019); and Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019).

Ratings Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Series/Bonds Rating Outlook Action Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Series

2018B (Climate Bond Certified) AA+ Stable Assigned Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Stable Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2018B Subseries 2018B-1

(maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ --- Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series

2018B Subseries 2018B-2

(maturing 5/15/2021) K1+ --- Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,

Series 2017C

(partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019) K1+ --- Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes,

Series 2018A

(maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ --- Affirmed KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA’s long-term rating for the MTA is based on the U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology.

The full report can be access here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.