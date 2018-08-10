KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: Ireland’s Politics Assist Stable Macro Policies

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a macro-market commentary, “Ireland’s Politics Assist Stable Macro Policies.” Ireland stands out prominently among its peer group of advanced economy sovereigns for several reasons – competitiveness and dynamism amongst them – but policy continuity and coherence are also similarly remarkable and distinguishable. The report discusses how Ireland’s recent economic crisis did have an impact on political stability; it decimated the incumbent Fianna Fáil party, resulting in a changeover of power to a Fine Gael-led coalition, followed later by a Fine Gael-led minority government. However, the overall policy stance regarding key issues – including some critical to sovereign credit analysis such as fiscal policy, European integration, and international affairs -- has remained largely unchanged. This macro-market comment discusses how historical and country specific factors have played a key role in the evolution of a harmonised and stable policy agenda in Ireland.
To access the full report, click here.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.