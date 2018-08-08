KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AMERIHOME GMSR ISSUER TRUST, Series 2018-GT1 Term Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating of ‘BBB (sf)’ to the Series 2018-GT1 Term Notes from AMERIHOME GMSR ISSUER TRUST, AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC’s (AmeriHome) master trust issuer of notes backed by a participation certificate evidencing a participation interest in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) on loans underlying Ginnie Mae guaranteed mortgage backed securities. KBRA’s rating on the notes is primarily dependent upon the rating of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC (AmeriHome), as repurchase obligor.

KBRA’s rating on the Series 2018-GT1 Term Notes is primarily dependent on the credit rating of AmeriHome (KBRA Rating: BBB-/Stable) as repurchase obligor under a repo facility in support of the Issuer’s rights to MSRs granted by Ginnie Mae to AmeriHome, with certain transaction features described more fully in KBRA’s presale report providing one notch uplift on the rating of the notes. Generally, these transaction features are factors that KBRA believes reduce the risk of extinguishment of the MSRs by Ginnie Mae which include but are not limited to (i) the alignment of interest between AmeriHome and Ginnie Mae based on AmeriHome’s size and Ginnie Mae market share, (ii) a tri-party acknowledgement agreement which includes AmeriHome, Ginnie Mae, and the Indenture Trustee, (iii) an uncapped Advance VFN existing for the purpose of advancing Ginnie Mae MBS payments on behalf of AmeriHome where the Advance VFN provider must also be a provider of the MSR VFN, and (iv) structural tests and triggers designed to amortize the term notes upon test failure. The notes are not a direct debt obligation of AmeriHome; however, AmeriHome’s obligations under the PC Repurchase Agreement creates a significant indirect dependency on AmeriHome to make payments on the rated notes.

KBRA’s rating approach for the rated notes utilized its Global Finance Company Rating Methodology (November 28, 2017). KBRA’s Finance Company methodology incorporates an analysis of both business and financial factors in determining ratings. Some of the business factors include (1) market share, branding and viability, (2) risk management, and (3) economic and operational risks. Some financial factors include (1) profitability (2) liquidity and funding (3) leverage and capital adequacy and (4) asset quality.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, AMERIHOME GMSR ISSUER TRUST, Series 2018-GT1, which was published on August 8, 2018 on www.kbra.com.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.