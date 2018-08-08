KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Notes Issued by Flagship Credit Auto Trust 2018-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Flagship Credit Auto Trust 2018-3 (“FCAT 2018-3”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

As of the July 31, 2018 initial cutoff date, FCAT 2018-3 contained $240.8 million of receivables originated from both the Flagship Credit Acceptance (FCA) and CarFinance Capital LLC (CarFinance) branded origination channels and will contain $301.0 million after completion of the prefunding period. The transaction includes a prefunding feature that allows up to 20% of the collateral pool to be funded until two months after closing. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 41.00% for the Class A notes, 30.50% for the Class B notes, 18.25% for the Class C notes, 9.00% for the Class D notes and 3.25% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination of junior notes, cash reserve account and excess spread. The transaction is the third term ABS securitization in 2018 for the Company and its twenty-fourth securitization overall.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Flagship’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s pre-sale report, Flagship Credit Auto Trust 2018-3, which was published at www.kbra.com.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Flagship Credit Auto Trust 2018-3 Class Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Balance A AAA (sf) $183,630,000 B AA (sf) $31,610,000 C A (sf) $36,880,000 D BBB (sf) $27,850,000 E BB (sf) $17,310,000

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

