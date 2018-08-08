KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Notes Issued by Westlake Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of notes issued by Westlake Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-3 (WLAKE 2018-3), an auto loan ABS transaction.

The notes are collateralized by a pool of fixed rate retail automobile contracts, made to subprime, near prime and prime obligors and secured by new and used automobiles, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks and vans. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels of 43.25% for the Class A-1 and A-2 notes, 34.65% for the Class B notes, 23.75% for the Class C notes, 13.55% for the Class D notes, 9.25% for the Class E notes, and 3.75% for the Class F notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination of junior notes, cash reserves and excess spread. This transaction is Westlake’s third securitization of 2018 and its 17th securitization overall.

Westlake specializes in the acquisition and servicing of subprime, near-prime, and prime automobile retail installment contracts. The company was founded was founded in 1978 and has benefitted from a stable and experienced management team, which has managed its business through several economic cycles.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Westlake’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s presale report, Westlake Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-3 Presale Report, which was published today at www.kbra.com.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Westlake Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-3 Class Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Balance A-1 K1+ (sf) $172,500,000 A-2-A* AAA (sf) $211,790,000 A-2-B* AAA (sf) $90,770,000 B AA+ (sf) $70,750,000 C A+ (sf) $89,670,000 D BBB+ (sf) $83,900,000 E BB+ (sf) $35,380,000 F B+ (sf) $45,240,000

*Class A-2 will be split fix/floating. For rating purposes, KBRA assumes 30% of the A-2 will be issued as uncapped floating-rate.

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings.

