Joslin Diabetes Center, The American Journal of Managed Care® Collaborate to Publish Clinical Guidelines

CRANBURY, N.J. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Journal of Managed Care® has published core clinical guidelines from Joslin Diabetes Center, the world-renowned center for research, treatment, and education on a disease that now affects 30.3 million people in the United States and more than 422 million worldwide.

Several pertinent chapters of the Guidelines are published in the current issue of Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™ (EBDM™), a publication of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). These chapters address care for adults with diabetes, nutritional considerations for patients with diabetes, diabetes in pregnant women, diabetes in the geriatric population, and pharmacological treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D); recommendations cover most topics that physicians, pharmacists, diabetes educators, and other care providers will encounter in primary care practice. The online version includes downloadable PDFs of the full issue and individual chapters.

“At Joslin Diabetes Center, sharing our knowledge beyond the clinic walls is central to our mission; we are committed to impacting care globally,” said Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, FACP, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Joslin, who serves as editor-in-chief for EBDM™. “As use of our Guidelines has improved the quality of care for patients at Joslin and our affiliates, we saw an opportunity to share that knowledge with others who seek to better engage patients in the art of diabetes self-management,” Dr. Gabbay said. “Publication of the Joslin Clinical Guidelines in partnership with The American Journal of Managed Care® allows us to reach physicians and managed care opinion leaders who seek to achieve the best health outcomes for people living with diabetes.”

Joslin’s Clinical Guidelines, which are developed and approved by the Joslin Clinical Oversight Committee, have been in use for years, but they were not in searchable formats. To publish the Guidelines, Clinical Oversight Committee Chair Om P. Ganda, MD, worked closely with the AJMC® editorial staff over a period of many months.

First, Dr. Ganda worked with the Oversight Committee to produce updated versions of each Guideline, including up-to-the-minute recommendations in Pharmacological Management that reflect very recent FDA approvals for new therapies to treat T2D. Then, Dr. Ganda approved final versions of the Guidelines in a user-friendly format. “As Chair of the Joslin Guidelines Committee, it has been my privilege to lead the effort to create and periodically update these concise and evidence-based guidelines over the past many years. In this process, we have been fortunate to benefit from the expertise and critical review by all members of the Committee and working groups. It is now particularly gratifying to see their much wider dissemination.”

Efforts are ongoing to promote use of the Joslin Clinical Guidelines for diabetes management. “At The American Journal of Managed Care®, we believe that continued learning is fundamentally important, communication is key, and collaboration saves lives,” said Jeff Prescott, PharmD senior vice president, Managed Markets. “Our work with Joslin Diabetes Center to share their best practices, which result in optimal clinical outcomes, is proof of our commitment to this principle.”

About The American Journal of Managed Care®:

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Jeff Prescott, PharmD at 609-716-7777, ext. 331.

About Joslin

Joslin Diabetes Center is world-renowned for its deep expertise in diabetes treatment, research and education. Joslin is dedicated to finding a cure for diabetes and ensuring that people with diabetes live long, healthy lives. We develop and disseminate innovative patient therapies and scientific discoveries throughout the world. Joslin is an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with Harvard Medical School, and one of only 11 NIH-designated Diabetes Research Centers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.joslin.org or follow @joslindiabetes.