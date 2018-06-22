Centric Business Systems Acquires Webster Integrated Technologies Corp (WIT) of Richmond, Virginia

OWINGS MILLS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Business Systems, a leading document technology provider in the mid-Atlantic region, announced that it has acquired Webster Integrated Technologies (WIT Corp), located in Richmond, Virginia.

WIT Corp is a successful and reputable office equipment dealer servicing the greater Richmond marketplace for more than 27 years. They carry a full-line of Ricoh/Lanier document systems as well as provide an array of document management solutions and services. WIT’s employees have joined the Centric team and will continue to provide excellent service to their existing clients.

“ The acquisition of WIT Corp is strategic and consistent with our growth strategy. They are the perfect compliment to Centric’s existing product line, culture and service model, while also providing the opportunity for us to expand our regional footprint farther into the state of Virginia,” said Rick Bastinelli, President of Centric Business Systems.

Centric currently serves the states of Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and West Virginia. With the addition of 22 counties surrounding the greater Richmond area, Centric has expanded its service area to include the Virginia Piedmont region.

“ We are excited to be a part of the Centric team,” said Gayle Webster, President of Webster Integrated Technologies. “ By combining the resources, experience and industry knowledge of our teams, we can offer enhanced resources to better serve our clients as a single-source office equipment, software and document solutions provider.”

With this acquisition, Centric now services over 40,000 devices from its seven locations throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

About Webster Integrated Technologies

WIT was founded in 1991 as Copier Care Company, Inc. President, Gayle Webster, and her late husband started the company in the basement of their house. They built WIT up steadily thanks to an unwavering, all-encompassing focus on customer service. Their hard work paid off as they are one of the leading office equipment providers in Virginia today.

About Centric Business Systems

For more than 28 years, Centric has been giving organizations powerful document management solutions that improve productivity and organizational efficiency. From managed print services and production print solutions to multi-function hardware and wide-format printers, Centric is committed to delivering reliable document technology that makes businesses better. The only locally owned document management company serving the entire mid-Atlantic region, Centric has earned its reputation for superior solutions, unparalleled support and reliable service.

