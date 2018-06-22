Aetna Wins Contract for Kansas Medicaid Program

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The State of Kansas notified Aetna (NYSE: AET) that it has awarded a Medicaid managed care contract to Aetna Better HealthSM of Kansas.

Starting on January 1, 2019, Aetna Better Health of Kansas will offer Medicaid benefits to enrollees statewide in the KanCare Medicaid managed care program. KanCare serves parents, pregnant women and children, individuals with intellectual/developmental or physical disabilities and individuals over the age of 65 with a comprehensive benefit package that includes long-term services and supports and behavioral health care.

“We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas in providing health care solutions for the state’s most vulnerable populations,” said Janet Grant, vice president of Aetna Better Health’s Great Plains Region. “We appreciate the State’s fair and thorough evaluation process and we’re confident we can deliver improved health status, better access to coordinated care and greater emphasis on prevention and education. We are known nationally for our ability to establish collaborative relationships with health care providers and community leaders that focus on making members healthier and improving their health care experience.”

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the nation’s leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 40.3 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid) has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve 2.8 million people in 15 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Texas. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

©2018 Aetna Inc.