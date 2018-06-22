Softomotive and Accelerate RPA partner to help enterprises achieve faster time to value from RPA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softomotive, a world–class Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology provider offering best time to value and affordability for all sizes and types of enterprises, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with AccelerateRPA, a high calibre professional services provider of trained and certified RPA Consultants within Robotic Process Automation. This partnership means that customers and end users of Softomotive’s software, will have additional knowledgeable and professional guidance available to help achieve significant value quickly from their investment in RPA.

Companies who are looking to implement Softomotive’s RPA product suite (WinAutomation and ProcessRobot software) will now have direct access to AccelerateRPA’s highly skilled consultants and Developers. Further, AccelerateRPA has also become a licensed reseller of Softomotive’s products, offering customers a single point of contact for delivering both RPA software and services.

Ashley Hudson, Director of AccelerateRPA, said: “We are very pleased to be working closely with Softomotive, one of the leading providers of advanced RPA software. Existing Softomotive customers love how user friendly the software is, and how quickly it can be deployed to make an almost immediate business impact. This fits perfectly with our own passion and focus on helping customers accelerate their RPA implementations.”

Marios Stavropoulos, Softomotive CEO, commented: “Robotic process automation (RPA) is a key enabling technology that is often presented as being overly complex. It does not need to be, and significant value can be returned to a business quickly if it is approached correctly. The combination of Softomotive’s intuitive RPA software and its ease of deployment, together with AccelerateRPA’s skills and expertise will mean that our mutual customers can achieve this in practice. We welcome AccelerateRPA to our partner network, enabling customers to orchestrate their process automations with minimal technical abilities, and guide them rapidly from proof-of-concept to a full deployment.”

ProcessRobot empowers enterprises to dramatically reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, improve productivity, and accelerate performance. AccelerateRPA consultants understand how ProcessRobot can help to improve business performance and the best practices to implement automated processes to drive operational effectiveness.

If you would like to learn more about Softomotive, AccelerateRPA and this partnership, please don’t hesitate to contact Softomotive or email Accelerate RPA.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is a world – class Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology provider, trusted by more than 7,000 companies worldwide. Operating in the software automation market since 2005, Softomotive offers the most reliable and scalable automation solutions, bridging the gap between best-of- breed technology and continuous innovation to deliver true business transformation. The company provides a powerful automation platform that enables organizations to develop, manage and track their own digital workforce. Learn more at softomotive.com.

About AccelerateRPA

AccelerateRPA is the leading professional services provider within Robotic Process Automation. They provide trained and certified RPA Consultants of the highest calibre to help large enterprises configure, develop and manage their Virtual Workforce. AccelerateRPA’s highly skilled Consultants enable companies to fully utilise ProcessRobot, and maximise its operational potential and remove the monotony from everyday repetitive tasks. AccelerateRPA operate globally and provide a service which is affordable, offering flexible contractual terms to meet each individual client’s needs and requirements. When combined with ProcessRobot’s intuitive design and streamlined implementation process, AccelerateRPA provide a resilient automated workforce and remove the robot from the human.