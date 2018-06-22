Cerveau Technologies, Inc. Signs Research Agreement with Kobe City Hospital Organisation, Japan

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerveau Technologies Inc. today announced an agreement with the Kobe City Hospital Organisation in Japan to support multiple projects over the next several years. These research projects are for studies of an early stage imaging agent (MK-6240) to be used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans for assessing the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

As part of the agreement, Cerveau will contract with Kobe City Hospital Organisation to manufacture and supply the [18F]MK-6240 needed for initiatives in the Kansai area.

According to Dr. Michio Senda, MD, PhD, Director of Molecular Imaging at Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital (KCGH), which is managed by Kobe City Hospital Organization (KCHO), “Tau-PET imaging is an excellent tool of visualizing and evaluating neurofibrillary tangles in the living human brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease, tauopathies, or other brain disorders. It is also valuable for clinical trials of therapeutic drugs for those diseases, which will be facilitated in Japan by the collaboration with Cerveau.”

“Cerveau welcomes this opportunity to work with the Kobe City Hospital Organisation (KCHO) which has developed a significant expertise in the production of novel PET tracers for research. This agreement will facilitate the understanding of the application of MK-6240 and how it may benefit patients with brain diseases. Cerveau is investing significantly in technologies, including novel PET Imaging biomarkers and informatics, to help combat neurodegenerative disease and are looking forward to a long term relationship with KCHO to help achieve our collective visions. The collaboration with KCHO will provide further access to our pharmaceutical partners in support of various therapy trials and support our global production network in Europe, Canada, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia and the United States,” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

About Kobe City Hospital Organization (KCHO):

Kobe City Hospital Organization (KCHO) is a public body organized by Kobe City, Japan, and manages Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital (KCGH) and other hospitals. Molecular Imaging Department (PET research center) of KCGH was originally established in 2001 within a small research hospital named Institute of Biomedical Research and Innovation (IBRI) and has been involved in clinical research and trials using various PET drugs on pathophysiology, clinical pharmacology and patient diagnosis and treatment evaluation. Triggered by the Japanese new guidelines on microdosing, it implemented phase-I clinical trials of amyloid PET drugs on Japanese subjects, which led to implementing further PET clinical trials and establishing new GMP-compliant hot labs to produce PET drugs for those trials. Since IBRI merged with the neighboring hospital KCGH in 2017, the PET center has been operated by the latter with the same staff and facility.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

www.cerveautechnologies.com