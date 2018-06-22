Total Wine & More Picks up Redneck Riviera Whiskey in Florida and Texas

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), makers of craft spirits, today announced that its Redneck Riviera Whiskey has been authorized for sale at Total Wine & More in Florida and Texas. Founded in 1991 as a chain of two wine stores by two entrepreneurial brothers, Total Wine & More is an industry success story that has grown into being America's largest independent retailer of fine wine and spirits. The Company now operates 182 superstores across 22 states.

Grover Wickersham, Chairman and CEO of Eastside Distilling, said, “Total’s Texas and Florida stores have already placed their initial orders for Redneck Riviera Whiskey and are stocking up, so we hope to see an immediate contribution to our Texas and Florida case sales. I consider this to be a big win for Robert Manfredonia, our VP of National Accounts, because Total is considered a tough nut to crack this early in a brand’s evolution. Florida and Texas are large population states that are key for us, and are key for Total. Most people in the industry consider Total to be a preeminent U.S. retailer and their footprint complements that of other top retailers that are our other key accounts in Florida and Texas. We look forward to expanding with Total to other states in the coming months.”

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a small batch whiskey with vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle finish that consumers are sure to love. Redneck Riviera Whiskey was crafted by the famed distilling team at Eastside, including Travis Schoney and Mel Heim. The team painstakingly developed what Eastside and John Rich believe is a superb whiskey unlike any other on the market, working over many months, with input from John Rich and friends.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in 21 states: Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, North and South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Alaska.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Las Vegas and a Nashville location opening in 2018. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.