Senator Jean Fuller, Frontier Communications Unite to Bridge the Digital Divide; Announce Expanded Broadband Access for Central California via Connect America Fund

EXETER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senator Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield), Frontier Communications, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias joined to announce expanded broadband Internet services to digitally-underserved communities in the San Joaquin Valley through the federal Connect America Fund (CAF). Senate Republican Leader Emeritus Fuller has been a champion for expanded access to broadband for her constituents.

With a long history of serving some of the most rural, high-cost, and hard-to-serve communities in California, Frontier is committed to connecting communities with broadband and bringing $228 million in federal funds to expand broadband availability across California by 2020. Expanded access includes newly enabled broadband to 13,000 households in the 16th Senate District. The enhancements include high-speed Internet availability to more than 3,800 households in Exeter, California and the remainder in surrounding communities including Alpaugh, Dunlap, Fowler, Lemon Cove, Lindsay, Miramonte, Reedley, Sanger, and Tivy Valley.

“While 95 percent of urban households have access to broadband, it’s a different story in rural areas where too many communities are cut off from our digital economy. Today, high-speed Internet access is a necessity, creating life-changing benefits and enabling Californians to fully participate in the expanding digital economy,” said Senator Fuller. “Frontier’s investment in broadband is critical to realizing our digital opportunities. With expanded access to the Internet, families, students, children, workers and businesses will gain the access essential for homework, employment applications, job training, civic activities, health care, public safety and government services.”

“Frontier Communications is building broadband infrastructure to connect unserved and underserved households, installing public Wi-Fi hotspots to connect communities, and offering an affordable broadband service to ensure low-income residents have access,” said Joe Gamble, senior vice president for Frontier Communications’ West Region. “We are proud to join as a community partner and thank Senator Fuller for her advocacy to eliminate the digital divide in her district and the nation.”

Frontier’s CAF deployment with $38 million per year for six years is making broadband available to households in some of the most remote and sparsely populated parts of the state, from the San Joaquin Valley to the Mojave Desert to the mountains of Northern California: locations where it is economically unfeasible to deploy broadband infrastructure without public support.

Following the announcements, Senator Fuller joined leaders from Frontier and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of a public Wi-Fi hotspot and dedication of a brand-new computer lab for youth educational purposes at the Boys and Girls Club in Exeter. The no-cost Wi-Fi hotspot provided by Frontier delivers high-speed Internet service to the entire Boys and Girls Club and computer workstations provide access to technology, digital literacy training and internet access for youth education.

“We are pleased to serve the community in partnership with Frontier and to bring the resources of high-speed Internet to young people who depend upon our programs to learn and succeed socially and academically,” said Galen Quenzer, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias. Thanks to Senator Fuller’s leadership, we are able to move one step closer to closing the digital divide for the communities we serve.”

In addition to establishing free Wi-Fi in underserved areas throughout California, Frontier also offers Frontier Fundamental low-cost access to high-speed internet. The offering includes a Chromebook laptop for qualifying households while supplies last. A display table and program information was available at the event.

Broadband availability enables businesses and consumers to take full advantage of the benefits of Internet connectivity including online education, healthcare, vital information resources and entertainment. The company is actively marketing its new and enhanced offerings that provide customers with more choices and affordable connectivity options. Interested consumers can call 1-855-901-4497 or visit https://internet.frontier.com/services to check availability and plan pricing.

About Senator Jean Fuller: State Senator Fuller represents the 16th Senate District, which is comprised of large portions of Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino Counties including the communities of Bakersfield, Barstow, California City, Exeter, Frazier Mountain, Joshua Tree, Mojave, Needles, Ridgecrest, Rosamond, Taft, Tehachapi, Twentynine Palms, Tulare, Visalia, Yucca Valley and areas in the Kern River Valley.

About The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias: The Boys & Girls Club of the Sequoias currently serves youth in the communities of Visalia, Tulare, Ivanhoe, Farmersville, Exeter, Porterville, and Strathmore. In 2017, BGCS reached over 3,500 youth throughout Tulare County providing them with meaningful mentoring with caring staff and participation in life-changing programs. To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias, or to support its youth-focused programs, visit the web site at www.bgcsequoias.org.

About Frontier Communications: Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.