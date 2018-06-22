PRO DESIGN Announces Collaboration with Exostiv Labs as New Partner for its proFPGA Product Family

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PRO DESIGN, a leading supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, announced today that Exostiv Labs will be its new partner for a debugging solution for its successful proFPGA product family.

"With proFPGA we offer world class hardware, but in order to increase the benefit for our customers we want to offer complementary software. Exostiv Labs offers a market-leading debug tool. We are very happy to partner with them because this allows us to offer our customers better tools and better solutions,” says Gunnar Scholl, CEO at PRO DESIGN.

"EXOSTIV’s deep capture capabilities are very often used with ASIC prototyping. Over the last months, customers regularly requested to check and provide the interoperability with PRO DESIGN’s products. We are very happy to collaborate with PRO DESIGN to offer pre-tested connectivity and compatibility with proFPGA boards. It is a key element in our constant search of better serving our customers”, says Frederic Leens, CEO of Exostiv Labs.

Demonstration

PRO DESIGN and Exostiv Labs will demonstrate a common solution based on latest Stratix-10 systems at DAC in San Francisco, CA from June 25 to 27, 2018 at booth # 2428 (PRO DESIGN) and #1332 (Exostiv Labs).

About Exostiv Labs:

Exostiv Labs is a division of Byte Paradigm sprl, a company incorporated in Belgium. EXOSTIV is an innovative debug solution for FPGA boards. It provides simulator-like visibility – up to 200,000 times more than JTAG-based tools – and fast debug turnaround time for standard and custom FPGA boards. Unlike software-based techniques and emulation, EXOSTIV is used on the target or prototyping boards running at speed of operation. It provides an extended visibility on internal nodes over large periods of time – and this, with a minimal impact on the FPGA resources.

For more information, please visit: https://www.exostivlabs.com/

About PRO DESIGN

The privately held company was founded in 1982 and has around 100 employees, with various facilities in Germany, France and USA. PRO DESIGN has more than 35 years of experience in the EDA and E²MS markets. It has built extensive knowledge in the areas of FPGA board development, electronic engineering, FPGA design, high-performance PCB design, mechanical construction, production, assembly and testing.

More information about PRO DESIGN: https://www.prodesign-europe.com

About proFPGA

he proFPGA product family is a scalable high-performance (multi-)FPGA solution, which meets highest requirements in the areas of FPGA-based prototyping, pre-silicon software development and FPGA-based computing. The modular concept of the proFPGA system – using different motherboards, single tile FPGA modules, FPGA interconnects, interface and memory daughter cards – allows the user to basically create any type of hardware configuration which is still reconfigurable and can therefore be adjusted to multiple applications. The system is designed for highest speed / maximum performance and it makes almost all I/Os of the FPGAs available to the user – either for interfaces or for interconnections between FPGAs. In addition, proFPGA includes a high-performance low-latency communication system for remote access, design interaction & monitoring and for advanced use modes.

More information about the profpga product family: https://www.profpga.com