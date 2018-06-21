Eagle Crusher Names New Northern Calif. Crushing and Screening Equipment Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. is proud to announce the recent addition of Compass Equipment, Inc. to its list of U.S. distributors. Compass will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycle concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries throughout Northern Calif.

As a distributor of many top national equipment brands, Compass strategically partners with equipment manufacturers to provide aggregate producers, demolition recyclers, port loading and unloading facilities, and mining and bulk material handling clients with the right equipment to meet their industry needs.

Located in Oroville, Calif., Compass is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Compass’ factory trained parts and service personnel are proficient in the most recent manufacturer product updates, upgrades, and recommendations for all the brands of screens, crushers, washers, and conveyors the company carries, to ensure customers’ equipment operates at optimal levels. Personnel are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more.

Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in the manufacture of high-quality crushing and screening equipment. Eagle innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.