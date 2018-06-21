VSE Aviation Singapore Appointed BendixKing Asia Pacific Distributor

CARROLLTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSE Aviation Singapore PTE LTD, a subsidiary of VSE Aviation, Inc. (VAI) has been appointed as a BendixKing Distributor for the Asia Pacific region to supply a wide range of avionics, flight controls, display units and installation kits.

VAI operations maintains inventory for immediate shipment from its Singapore warehouse including communication and navigation units, audio control units, transponders, GPS receivers, installation kits and much more.

“We’re pleased to add BendixKing products to our distribution portfolio in Singapore,” commented Paul Goffredi, President and COO of VSE Aviation. “The Asia Pacific region is rapidly expanding its use of business and general aviation aircraft so this appointment is very timely.”

“The BendixKing product line enhances the growth strategy we have implemented both for VSE Aviation and the Asia Pacific region,” continued Goffredi. “Based out of Singapore, we are ideally situated to support operators throughout the region.”

More information on the products offered by VSE Aviation Singapore can be found by contacting sales@vseaviation.sg.

About VSE Aviation

Established in 2015 by VSE Corporation, VSE Aviation, Inc. is a family of companies which includes Air Parts & Supply Co., CT Aerospace LLC, Kansas Aviation LLC, Prime Turbines LLC, VSE Aviation GmbH, and VSE Aviation Singapore PTE LTD specializing in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and parts supply for commercial, corporate and regional aircraft. For additional information regarding VSE Aviation services and products, please contact Karen Goode at +1 (972) 406-2153.

About VSE Corporation

Established in 1959, VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a diversified products and services company providing logistics solutions with integrity, agility, and value. VSE is dedicated to making our federal and commercial clients successful by delivering innovative solutions for vehicle, ship, and aircraft sustainment, supply chain management, platform modernization, mission enhancement, and program management, and providing energy, IT, and consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE services and products, please see the Company's web site at www.vsecorp.com or contact Christine Kaineg, VSE Investor Relations, at (703) 329-3263.