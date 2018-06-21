CarePayment Adds New Partners Across the United States

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePayment, a leading patient financial engagement company that offers affordable payment programs to patients who need help paying medical expenses, is expanding its reach throughout the U.S. by partnering with several new health systems in states including Washington, Alabama, Michigan, New York and Ohio. Through these partnerships and others, CarePayment is expecting a more than 130% increase in new patients served in 2018.

“In addition to providing patients with the highest quality of care, our partners are committed to supporting their patients’ financial health by offering payment plans to reduce the burden of rising out-of-pocket costs,” said Craig Hodges, chief executive officer of CarePayment. “An estimated one-third of patients delay needed medical care due to costs, risking their health and likely higher bills down the road. We are proud to offer an easy-to-understand solution that allows patients to seek the care they need, when they need it.”

CarePayment’s newest partners include one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive academic integrated healthcare systems, one of the nation’s most well respected biomedical research centers, and several regional systems known for their innovation and integrated care models. With these additions, CarePayment now offers the CarePayment program through provider partners in 31 states.

CarePayment partners with healthcare providers throughout the U.S. to provide no-interest payment programs to patients with no risk to their credit. Participation in its programs is voluntary, and can be offered to patients at any time before, during or after clinical care to ensure any patient who needs help paying their bills has the option to use CarePayment. Once enrolled in a payment program, the patient receives affordable payment terms and new balances can be added as needed. Patients receive easy-to-understand, co-branded communication and materials and can pay their bills securely online, by phone or by mail and may also choose to enroll in automatic payments.

About CarePayment

CarePayment is a patient financial engagement company that accelerates providers' transition to the new consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by advanced technology and analytics, our innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. By partnering with healthcare providers to make affordable financial options available, CarePayment helps patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community.

CarePayment's patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at www.carepayment.com.