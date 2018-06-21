MD Magazine® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program with the Addition of NYU Langone Health

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MD Magazine®, a leading online and print source of physician news, conference coverage and peer-to-peer discussion, adds NYU Langone Health to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program, announced Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of MD Magazine®.

“We are honored to partner with one of the most prominent institutions in the country,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr. “This groundbreaking partnership is a testament to our commitment to deliver the latest information and research to health care professionals. Together with NYU Langone Health, we look forward to enhancing patient care.”

With a mission to serve and teach, NYU Langone Health is a premier academic medical center that is devoted to quality patient care, research and education. Experts at the institution use evidence-based clinical care to treat various medical conditions in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Ranked as one of the Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, NYU Langone Health provides medical services in areas including cancers, blood disorders, mental and behavioral health conditions, epilepsy and movement disorders.

The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of medical and scientific innovations and information among trusted peers, with the goal of improving patient care. Through this partnership, NYU Langone Health will be able to share valuable content through MD Magazine®, where readers will have access to unprecedented content including clinical research, interviews and articles.

About MD Magazine®

MD Magazine® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date, specialty- and disease-specific resources designed to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insight and analysis from physician contributors, and other resources. MD Magazine® is part of MJH Associates, Inc., a full-service health care communications company offering education, research, and medical media.