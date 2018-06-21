Premier Awards PartsSource with ASCEND Contract for Medical Parts Procurement

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartsSource has been selected by Premier, a leading healthcare improvement company, to provide the first and only cloud-based platform that orders, tracks and standardizes the procurement of quality medical replacement parts. PartsSource’s curated marketplace consolidates 4 million products into a single digital platform to reduce variance, support evidence-based purchasing decisions and simplify an often-fragmented process.

In line with Premier’s goal of improving quality outcomes while safely reducing costs, PartsSource will provide ASCEND members the opportunity to simplify the parts procurement process into a single automated platform. Benefits to ASCEND members using PartsSource include visibility into spend and quality, and standardization in the challenging area of purchased services – an area that can represent up to one-third of a health system’s total expenditures.

“Premier’s focus on enabling reproducible outcomes for supply cost reduction, workflow productivity and quality to its members aligns perfectly with our technology-enabled market-leading outcomes in purchased services,” said Phil Settimi, M.D., President and CEO of PartsSource. “Whether ASCEND members are looking to improve supplier quality, automation within their supply chain or deliver bottom line results, our experience with more than 3,000 hospitals delivers a proven solution capable of delivering high-impact in a short period of time.”

About PartsSource®

Combining a suite of software-enabled services with industry best practices, PartsSource empowers customers to drive costs out of healthcare delivery. By automating the highly complex workflow associated with procurement, PartsSource delivers the industry’s only online, fully-integrated medical products and repair parts marketplace. PartsSource facilitates millions of transactions annually by connecting 6,000 OEMs and suppliers to 3,000 hospitals and 12,000 clinical sites worldwide. For more information about the leading provider of technology solutions engineered to eliminate friction from the supply chain, visit PartsSource.com.