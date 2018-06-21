Lincoln Financial Group Partners with Orion to Offer a Robust Data Platform for Fee-Only Advisors

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced a strategic partnership with Orion Advisor Services, LLC (“Orion”), the premier portfolio management solution provider for registered investment advisors, to offer a data platform for advisors who use Lincoln Financial’s suite of variable and fixed annuity solutions.

“Our partnership with Orion underscores Lincoln Financial’s commitment to enhancing the experience of advisors who do business in this channel with technology that helps them succeed and improves their overall workflow,” said Tad Fifer, vice president and head of Registered Investment Advisor Distribution, Lincoln Financial Group.

Fee-only advisors using the Orion platform will experience enhancements including comprehensive fee billing and analysis tools, along with a dynamic data feed directly from Lincoln, enabling advisors to include low-cost annuity solutions in their client portfolios.

“Hands down, Lincoln is a leader. To help the company expand the availability of timely, verified product data to advisors and make it easier to offer solutions clients need changes the game,” said Orion CEO Eric Clarke. “Income planning solutions have become a significant concern for today’s pre-retirees, and our technology will allow advisors to manage annuities seamlessly. The direct data connection we have with Lincoln is a leap beyond the archaic verification tools of the past.”

Lincoln’s relationship with Orion is part of a series of technology integration enhancements Lincoln is making in 2018 to bolster its presence among registered investment advisors.

“Orion’s direct product data enhances the overall experience for our partner firms,” said Cooper Sinclair, head of Registered Investment Advisor Strategy & Operations, Lincoln Financial Distributors. “Together, we will deliver more unique solutions that offer protected lifetime income for clients who need it, along with fixed-income alternatives that are useful in the current economic environment.”

For more information, please visit: www.LFG.com/income.

About Orion Advisor Services

Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to build great advisory firms. Orion's technology solutions empower more than $600 billion in AUA, and over 2 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $253 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen and was named one of the Forbes Best Employers for 2018, is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, and received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.