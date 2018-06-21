Boxlight Partners with Clayton County Schools to Install the Mimio Classroom Solution Suite in Over 3,200 Classrooms

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that Georgia’s fifth-largest school district is installing its innovative Mimio classroom solution suite in approximately 3,200 classrooms, comprising of 37 elementary, 14 middle and 11 high schools. The contract with Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) will result in over $11 million in sales with an anticipated completion date by the end of 2018.

“We’re on a mission to improve student outcomes,” says Boxlight CEO Mark Elliott, “and we’re thrilled to offer our solutions to the students of Clayton County after a very competitive bidding process. This is another testament to our experienced management team and award-winning classroom solution suite. We expect to continue to win large opportunities across the United States and globally.”

Led by Superintendent, Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS is one of the top 100 largest school districts in the nation and encompasses about 55,000 diverse students, 7,300 employees, and 65 learning sites and educational programs. Working with reseller partner Howard Technology Solutions, the Metro Atlanta district is installing 75-inch flat panels with PC modules in 3,200 classrooms during the upcoming school year. It’s also implementing MimioVote (in its elementary schools), MimioPads (for teachers), MimioView document cameras and will be standardizing on MimioStudio classroom software.

Overwhelmed in the past by districtwide implementations that relied on disparate systems and solutions—not all of which played well with one another—CCPS turned to Boxlight to help it assemble a cohesive package of classroom tools. The district’s key search criteria included good alignment with the 4Cs (critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity) and a strong teacher training/professional development component.

“We wanted a solution that worked under a single umbrella, and that didn’t leave teachers having to figure out whether a document camera worked with a specific piece of software or not,” says Rod Smith, chief of technology. “With the support of Dr. Beasley, and with comprehensive input from our instructional technology team, we found a solution that focused on ease of use and seamless integration from the teacher’s perspective.”

“When it comes to an integrated solution, the experience CCPS had with other adoptions was a big part of what led the district to adopt Boxlight’s solution,” says Elliott. “When you’ve already been down the standardization route, you recognize the shortcomings of those types of programs.”

With one of its schools currently using the Mimio classroom solution, CCPS is now installing Boxlight’s ProColor interactive flat panel displays, MimioVote student response systems, MimioView document cameras and MimioStudio software in its remaining 61 schools. By weaving the Mimio solution into its core culture, the district is well down the transformative path laid out by its leaders and teachers.

“The education and experiences students receive here will impact their ability to compete with their peers locally, nationally and internationally,” says Beasley, “while instilling in them the acumen to use technology in multiple ways, and for many different purposes. We believe the implementation of this technology will support our efforts to embed a culture of high performance across our district.”

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight” or the “Company”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market. The Company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The Company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.