Peraton awarded spot on Defense Information Systems Agency’s Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation IDIQ

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton has been awarded a spot on the Unrestricted Competition Pool of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) vehicle contract.

With a $7.5B ceiling, the five-year contract, with one five-year option, will award task orders up to $500M. Available to DISA and all Department of Defense (DoD) mission partners, SETI seeks to optimize existing and legacy information technology (IT) systems and encourage groundbreaking innovation for agile, cost-effective solutions that meet the current and future requirements of the evolving mission environment.

“Through our role on the SETI contract, Peraton is honored to continue our more than 30 years of support to the critical DISA mission,” said Gus Bontzos, president, Defense and Electronic Warfare sector. “As an awardee of this contract through a ‘best value approach,’ the importance of offering the best available technology and agile solutions across the DoD is highlighted.”

Under the contract, Peraton will provide solutions that integrate complex mission systems, streamline processes, and identify and address potential capabilities gaps. Through proven research and development, design, modeling and simulation, and technology testing capabilities, Peraton will deliver next-generation cyber, spectrum, and IT engineering support services and solutions that increase readiness, reduce risk, and enable successful outcomes on platforms and missions across the air, land, sea, and electronic warfare domains.

