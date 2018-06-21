PrescribeWellness and Thrive Pharmacy Transformations Partner to Create Webinar Series

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrescribeWellness, a leading cloud-based patient relationship management solutions company that inspires collaboration between pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies, and their patients for better health, today announced a 10-part webinar series in partnership with educational services company Thrive Pharmacy Transformations.

The continuing education (CE) accredited webinars will cover a variety of important industry topics— such as value-based reimbursements, medication optimization and workflow solutions—and aim to engage pharmacists and technicians in transforming their community pharmacy practices to improve patient outcomes, clinical metrics and profits from both dispensing and non-dispensing activities.

“Community pharmacists are powerful allies for the health and well-being of their communities,” said Al Babbington, CEO of PrescribeWellness. “These webinars are designed to give community pharmacies the information they need to transform their practices to a patient-centric model and get them excited about going ‘beyond the fill’ to treat their patients more effectively, achieve better outcomes and get paid for the valuable work they do.”

The 30-minute webinars will be presented by Randy McDonough, author, speaker and 2016 NCPA Independent Pharmacist of the Year; Mike Deninger, long-time community pharmacist and chief technology officer of Innovative Pharmacy Solutions; Suzanne Feeney, director of strategy and engagement at The Collaborative Education Institute; and Sarah Ennis, founder and president of Sparkpoint Inc. Topics include:

Medication Optimization Personal Selling and Patient Engagement Value-Based Reimbursements Personal Selling and Prescriber Engagement Workflow Solutions Creating Your Plan Risk Stratification Drawing a Blueprint Documentation Intentional Change

“These modules allow pharmacists to be in control of their own destinies by developing their skills and expanding their knowledge to succeed as a community pharmacy practice in an evolving, value-based healthcare system,” said McDonough.

In addition to receiving CE credits and practical advice for transforming pharmacy practice, community pharmacy owners that complete the series may also qualify for 12 free months of PrescribeCare—the only software needed to start taking advantage of CPESN, CPA, state Medicaid and other reimbursement opportunities. Current PrescribeWellness customers who already have access to PrescribeCare will receive an opportunity analysis using advanced business intelligence tools to detail a revenue enhancement and direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees reduction plan.

Register here or text BeyondTheFill to 44222. Find Council for Pharmacy Education activity information here.

About PrescribeWellness

PrescribeWellness is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management solution company that inspires collaboration between pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients for better health. PrescribeWellness enables cooperation between disparate healthcare systems for better health across America by connecting patients to locally owned community pharmacies. Its proprietary cloud-based platform empowers pharmacists to provide more effective preventive healthcare services, which improve medication adherence, chronic disease management, transitions in care, and population health. With data integration and behavioral science as the foundation, PrescribeWellness software solutions position the pharmacist at the center of community healthcare prevention. Inc. 5000 named PrescribeWellness one of America’s Fastest Growing Privately-Held Companies for the past three years. For more information, please visit www.prescribewellness.com.