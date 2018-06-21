Semtech and Ubicquia Light Up the Streets with a Smart Grid LoRa-based IoT Solution

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Ubicquia, a company devoted to offering mobile carriers, utility companies and light manufacturers cost-effective and modular solutions for deploying smart city services, has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its Ubicell streetlight gateway module.

Streetlamps represent a large portion of a city’s allocated energy budget, in some cases reaching upwards of 40%. Studies of energy grids estimate that a smart grid Internet of Things (IoT) solution utilizing sensors, gateways and LED bulbs would provide large financial returns as well as valuable data. Ubicquia’s new LoRa-based gateway module allows the Ubicell streetlight to act as both a gateway and a client maintaining its core functionality that includes advanced light control, utility grade power metering, tilt and vibration sensing, connection to third party sensors and network integration.

“Leveraging our Ubicell streetlight router that is compatible with more than 350 million streetlights worldwide, our Ubicell LoRa-based gateway module is the most cost-effective way to stand up or densify an existing LoRaWAN™ network,” said Ian Aaron, CEO at Ubicquia. “Our new gateway module is designed to meet the growing needs of LoRaWAN service providers and customers who are looking to scale the deployment of LoRa sensors for street lighting, utility metering, garbage collection, or an increase in data traffic from video and audio edge services.”

“Ubicquia provides cities with a reliable, smart grid solution to keep utilities running as efficiently as possible,” said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “By leveraging Semtech’s LoRa Technology and smart grid sensor data, Ubicquia changes the way cities handle utility management, and turn streetlights into so much more. LoRa Technology’s long-range, low-power platform and ease of installation make it the solution of choice for city planners and civil engineers everywhere.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia offers municipalities, utilities, broadband service providers and lighting manufacturers a cost-effective and expandable platform for deploying simply connected, simply smart broadband, small cell and smart city services. Our plug and play network has the ability to turn any street light into a multi-function router that supports a growing list of services that include advanced lighting controls, public Wi-Fi, and the connection to 3rd party sensors including air quality monitors and surveillance cameras. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, contact sales@ubicquia.com, or visit the Ubicquia site.

