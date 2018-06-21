FLEETCOR Joins S&P 500

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions, today announces the Company’s addition to the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index comprises 500 leading U.S. companies that combine to capture approximately 80% of the total available U.S. market capitalization. Effective June 20th, the Company is now included in the S&P GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry Index.

“Becoming an S&P 500 company is an incredibly satisfying achievement for FLEETCOR,” said Ron Clarke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FLEETCOR. “Our inclusion in the index speaks to the long-running success of our growth strategy and validates our go forward prospects.”

FLEETCOR’s inclusion in the S&P 500 comes after seven consecutive years of double-digit earnings growth since their IPO in 2010. As a result of the Company’s continued positive financial performance, FLEETCOR ranked #869 on the 2018 Fortune 1000. In addition, the Company was recently named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Forbes Magazine for the fourth year in a row, ranking #26 of 100 companies.

This series of accomplishments underscore FLEETCOR’s determination to innovating commercial payments for businesses around the world.

