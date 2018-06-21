X1 Announces Strategic Product Integration with Relativity

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X1, the company that is transforming how endpoints are collected at industry-leading speed, today announced that its X1 Insight and Collection (XIC) solution for Early Case Assessment (ECA) now integrates with Relativity, the industry-leading e-discovery platform.

Whether it’s litigation, information governance, a government request, or an internal investigation, Relativity provides organizations with a complete set of flexible tools to tackle their unique challenges through every phase of a project. The Relativity platform allows developer partners like X1 to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality.

X1 Insight & Collection, a component of the X1 Distributed Discovery platform, allows enterprises to search across and collect from up to thousands of custodians in hours, with direct upload into Relativity. This revolutionizes the enterprise e-discovery collection and ECA process by enabling a highly targeted and efficient search and collection process, with immediate pre-collection visibility into your data. XIC enhances the e-discovery workflow with integrated culling and deduplication, thereby eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome electronically stored information (ESI) processing tools.

“X1’s tight integration with Relativity is a game-changer as it streamlines the e-discovery workflow by eliminating expensive and cumbersome processing steps and dramatically increasing speed to review,” stated John Patzakis, X1 Executive Chairman. “We are excited to feature X1 Insight and Collection in the Relativity App Hub.”

“Collecting enterprise ESI can be one of the most daunting parts of the e-discovery process,” said Drew Deitch, senior manager for strategic partnerships at Relativity. “We’re excited to bring XIC into the App Hub, where it will offer users another great way to access, search, process, and import enterprise data into Relativity.”

X1 has a 7-minute demonstration video of this integration with Relativity available at their website at www.x1.com/relativity_demo.html.

To learn even more about X1 Insight and Collection, visit the Relativity App Hub, which includes applications and integrations to extend the platform’s functionality.

About X1

X1 (www.x1.com) creates exceptional solutions for people and organizations that need to find information, whether on individual desktops, company networks or social media at the fastest speeds in the industry. Powered by award winning and patented technology, X1 customers range from individual users, small businesses, law enforcement, and federal agencies to Fortune 500 companies, where we have implemented hundreds of thousands of licenses. Please contact X1 at info@x1.com or visit http://www.x1.com for more information.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 170,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity's cloud solution, RelativityOne, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.