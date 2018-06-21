iClick Interactive Partners with Bilibili to Help Brands Target Gen Z and Millennials in China

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick Interactive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ICLK), a leading independent online marketing technology platform in China, today announced a strategic partnership with Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), a leading video sharing website focused on content for the Chinese youth market. This collaboration will help international and local brands more effectively target the large Generation Z and Millennial userbase of Bilibili.

Generation Z and Millennials represent the high consumer spending potential in China. This key demographic has grown up with both the internet and social media, and these digital natives make up over 80% of the current users on Bilibili. As of Q1 2018 Bilibili had over 77.5M monthly active users on the platform. These users communicate through a unique comment socialisation system, creating over 7,000 cultural circles and browsing video content in various fields.

The partnership will support data collaboration and exchange between the parties enabling iClick to collect a large amount of data about the social behaviours of Bilibili users. iClick can then use this data to enrich audience datasets which will underpin tailored marketing solutions for brands that are keen to target China’s Generation Z and Millennial audience.

Furthermore, Bilibili will benefit from their advertising partners being able to release more targeted ads to their users, made possible by iClick’s data collection and analysis. Through iClick’s powerful big data capabilities, insights about social behaviour can be provided to a broad spectrum of advertisers, helping them to target key user segments within the Generation Z and Millennial groups.

Sammy Hsieh, CEO and Co-founder of iClick said: “ The Generation Z and Millennial groups represent a promising and rising consumer market, but companies often have difficulty finding ways to appeal to them. By working with Bilibili to harness and analyse data about what these individuals enjoy, brands can create personalised solutions that show an understanding of the culture and desire of young consumers.”

Liu Yao, Vice President of Bilibili said: “ Bilibili is more than just a video sharing website. It has become China’s leading cultural community for young people, created through our content, commentary subtitle system and most of all, our users. Through our partnership with iClick, our advertisers will be able to present content that is more likely to be relevant and of interest to our users.”

About iClick Interactive Asia Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Limited (www.i-Click.com) is a leading omni-channel marketing technology company connecting worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Its proprietary marketing technology platform is the first of its kind in China that truly possesses omni-channel marketing competence. The core of the platform is supported by extensive data and advanced technology capabilities, which help both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China through data-driven targeted marketing. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009. The company now has around 550 employees, spreading across eight locations in Asia as well as London.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.