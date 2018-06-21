Aella Data Launches Starlight 2.0, Security Industry’s first AI-Driven Multi-Tenant Breach Detection System; Announces MSSP Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aella Data, a leading innovator in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, announced today a major update to its Starlight™ Pervasive Breach Detection System (PBDS) with the release of software version 2.0. Starlight is the industry’s first breach detection system that can be deployed pervasively across all network infrastructures. With the update, Starlight is now the first to offer unique multi-tenancy capabilities, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs for MSSP and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) partners.

The company also launched the Aella Data MSSP Partner Program. The program introduces flexible options for existing and new Aella Data Channel Partners to offer managed services using Starlight 2.0, either themselves or hosted and/or operated by an authorized MSSP partners. Starlight’s unique multi-tenancy feature makes it a powerful platform for MSSPs and organizations offering managed services.

The demand for security services is only expected to grow, according to several market research reports. Persistence Market Research, for example, forecasts that managed security services will reach about $101 billion worldwide by 2026.

“In an age of heightened cybersecurity threats, Starlight puts enterprise power and resources in the hands of MSSPs, MDRs, and other small- to mid-sized organizations,” said Paul Jespersen, VP Corporate and Business Development of Aella Data. “For the first time, through services provided by MSSPs, MDRs, and other partners using Starlight as a shared platform, organizations can receive an unprecedented scale of cybersecurity protection and take advantage of big data and machine learning security features without having to buy expensive and dedicated appliances.”

Aella Data will host a live webinar on Wednesday, June 27th, 2018, at 11 am PT to demonstrate Starlight’s new features and to present the MSSP Partner Program. Register for the webinar at: http://webinars.aelladata.com.

Starlight 2.0: Powerful Multi-Tenant Support

Starlight 2.0 is the first AI-driven breach detection system with the capability to support multiple tenants on the same system. Aella Data’s Multi-ML™ applies powerful and unique machine learning analysis separately to each tenant’s data. Multi-tenancy is a must for meeting data privacy/GPDR requirements.

“The ability to monitor all our clients individually, with machine learning on their own data set, but also view and manage all clients and their alerts collectively, is a game changer for MSSPs,” said Douglas Mannella, Vice President of Alliances at CyFlare, an Aella Data MSSP partner.

In addition to full multi-tenant support, Starlight 2.0 key features and updates include:

more detections across the cyber kill chain

improved data collection and visibility, including for Microsoft Windows servers

further UI enhancements and reporting improvements

expanded deployment options that include Windows and Docker container systems

full support for Microsoft Azure and soon to be available in the Azure Marketplace and AWS Marketplace

Aella Data’s MSSP Partner Program

The new MSSP Partner Program is designed to address the demand for managed security services, driven by the threat landscape and skills gap. Starlight has been architected from the ground up to support MSSPs and MDRs offering managed services. MDR is an emerging new class of MSSP designed to help organizations improve their threat detection and incident response proficiency.

Starlight delivers a wide range of real-time breach detections across the entire cybersecurity kill chain along with a big data platform for historic investigation, empowering MSSPs to detect, prevent and mitigate breaches using just one tool. Flexible and easy deployment options coupled with a centralized management system make Starlight 2.0 ideal for MSSPs and MDRs.

“Starlight’s multi-tenant capability provides industry leading security analytics ideal for the managed security service provider or enterprise security operator, at a very aggressive price point,” said Genichi Tamatsuka, president of Digital Hearts, an Aella Data distributor and MSSP, and leading IT services firm based in Tokyo, Japan. “Using sophisticated machine learning, Starlight saves users’ critical time and resources in finding the root cause of breach incidents, the primary goal for SOC or CSIRT.”

Aella Data sees tremendous response and growth, especially across Asia where the company has several key distributors to support additional end user, VAR, and MSSP signups. Interested MSSP and Channel Partners can learn more and sign up at http://aelladata.com/partners.

Launch of Monthly MSSP Webinar

Aella Data will launch its monthly webinar series with an MSSP overview webinar. John Peterson, Chief Product Officer, will demonstrate the new features with a focus on multi-tenancy applications. Paul Jespersen will talk about leveraging the power of Starlight to offer managed breach detection services. Register for the webinar at: http://webinars.aelladata.com.

About Aella Data

Aella Data invented the industry's first Pervasive Breach Detection System (PBDS) with AI and Distributed Security Intelligence™, empowering organizations to proactively detect and thwart attacks on critical data systems before damage is done. Aella Data's innovative approach pervasively collects and analyzes complete and contextual data with zero blind spots across networks, servers, applications, and intelligence feeds. Instead of overwhelming security teams with countless alarms, the Aella Data PBDS uses Machine Learning to cut through the noise and deliver high-fidelity, actionable alerts, reducing detection time from months to minutes. Aella Data's software-based solution deploys easily and quickly in any computing and network environment. Located in Silicon Valley, CA, Aella Data is backed by Northern Light Venture Capital. Learn more at www.aelladata.com.