Warehouse TERRADA Forms a Three-Party Partnership with Yokohama University of Art and Design and PALAZZO SPINELLI, an Italian Institute for Art and Restoration

From left) Emanuele Amodei, President of Palazzo Spinelli / Yasuyuki Korekawa, Operating officer of Warehouse TERRADA / Nobuaki Okamoto, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tokiwamatsu Gakuen and President, Yokohama University of Art and Design (Photo: Business Wire)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warehouse TERRADA formed a three-party partnership with Tokiwamatsu Gakuen’s Yokohama University of Art and Design and PALAZZO SPINELLI ISTITUTO PER L’ARTE E IL RESTAURO, an institute for art and restoration located in Florence, Italy, concerning the restoration and preservation of cultural heritage in Italy.

Warehouse TERRADA has always considered it to be important to educate future professionals involved in the restoration and preservation of artworks and craftworks. We have made a wide-ranging proactive effort in this field, such as by launching a collaborative course in art restoration and preservation at Yokohama University of Art and Design in April 2017, and by establishing TERRADA CONSERVATION LABORATORY in our main office in Tennoz in April 2018.

With this three-party partnership, together with the other two organizations, we will operate educational and vocational training programs in Florence, Italy, which is regarded as home of art restoration, and encourage people-to-people exchanges between Japan and Italy, in order to contribute towards educating and producing future professionals who will lead the art industry as well as cultural heritage conservation. Warehouse TERRADA will continue to improve our art-related services.

[Signing Ceremony for Three-Party Partnership]

Date: May 17th (Thu.), 2018

Location: PALAZZO SPINELLI PER L’ARTE E IL RESTAURO (Florence, Italy)

Participants:

Emanuele Amodei (President of PALAZZO SPINELLI ISTITUTO PER L’ARTE E IL RESTAURO)

Nobuaki Okamoto (Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tokiwamatsu Gakuen / President of Yokohama University of Art and Design)

Yasuyuki Korekawa (Operating officer of Warehouse TERRADA / CEO of TERRADA ART ASSIST Co., Ltd. / Project associate professor of Yokohama University of Art and Design)

[About PALAZZO SPINELLI]

Name: PALAZZO SPINELLI ISTITUTO PER L’ARTE E IL RESTAURO

Representative: President, Emanuele Amodei

Address: Via Maggio, 13 - 50125 Firenze, Italy

Foundation: March 1978

URL: http://www.palazzospinelli.org/eng/default.asp

[About Yokohama University of Art and Design]

Name: Yokohama University of Art and Design

Representative: President, Nobuaki Okamoto

Address: 1204 Kamoshida-cho, Aoba-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture

Foundation: 2010 (The predecessor was the Department of Figurative Art at Tokiwamatsu Gakuen Women’s Junior College, founded in 1966)

URL: http://www.yokohama-art.ac.jp/intl/en/

[About TERRADA CONSERVATION LABORATORY]

Address: 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0002, Japan

Main Business: Art Restoration

Operation: TERRADA ART ASSIST Co., Ltd.

URL: https://terrada-art-assist.co.jp/

[About Warehouse TERRADA]

Company Name: Warehouse TERRADA

Main Business: Preservation/Safekeeping Business and Related Business

Representative: CEO, Yoshihisa Nakano

Address: 2-6-10 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0002, Japan

Foundation: October 1950

URL: http://www.terrada.co.jp/