Girls Who Invest and Training The Street Partner to Enhance Opportunities for Young Women Entering the Asset Management Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Girls Who Invest, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in portfolio management and executive leadership positions in the asset management industry, and Training The Street (TTS), the leading corporate training provider for Wall Street firms and top business schools, today announced a new partnership.

Girls Who Invest aims to see 30 percent of the world's investable capital managed by women by 2030. In its first two years in operation, Girls Who Invest has empowered 357 young women, sending a total of 90 undergraduates through their flagship 10-week Summer Intensive Program and another 267 through two additional online learning programs which launched last summer. Through the program, Girls Who Invest helps promising female college students from diverse backgrounds learn core investment concepts through an intensive educational program, meet industry luminaries, and intern at leading asset management firms.

TTS provides unparalleled training and practical skills development in accounting, corporate finance, financial modeling, and valuation topics. Their programs are used by Wall Street investment banks, federal government agencies, law firms, business schools, and top colleges. Through its partnership with Girls Who Invest, TTS will run financial modeling training courses during the organization’s summer intensive programs. The two-day training will provide the scholars with the practical skills necessary for their upcoming summer internships in the asset management industry. The scholars will learn to construct integrated financial models from scratch that support dynamic projections and can be used to thoroughly analyze a company through multiple lenses including operations, investing, financing, and valuation.

“ Girls Who Invest aims to make meaningful change in the lives of high-potential women by arming them with world-class training,” said Janet Cowell, CEO of Girls Who Invest. “ We’ve already partnered with some of the best universities and professors in the country. With support from TTS, we can bolster the rigorous curriculum our young women are already pursuing and refine their skillsets to align with the qualifications that our partner asset management firms value in recruitment. This will only multiply the opportunities available to our students in their future careers.”

“ We’re excited to partner with Girls Who Invest and help them fulfill their mission,” said Scott Rostan, Founder and CEO of TTS. “ By providing the scholars with a practical, real-world training experience, we believe that they will be uniquely prepared to excel in their internships with the top asset management firms in the industry.”

The partnership between Girls Who Invest and TTS will enhance the existing rigorous curriculum the Girls Who Invest scholars complete, which addresses topics ranging from financial statement analysis and business valuation to portfolio asset allocation and impact investing. Beyond the technical fundamentals, scholars learn presentation skills and important techniques for preparing for a successful interview.

In addition to the two-day financial modeling course, the Girls Who Invest scholars will have access to additional TTS online training materials, which supplements materials already accessible through partnerships with Wharton Online and the CFA Institute.

About Training the Street

Training The Street (TTS) is the world's leading provider of instructor-led courses in accounting, asset management, capital markets, financial modeling and corporate valuation training to Wall Street investment banks, federal government agencies, law firms, business schools, and top colleges. With offices in the financial hubs across the U.S., as well as an office in London and India, TTS boasts a deep field of expert instructors and extensive practical experience. Currently, TTS is offering live training programs to interns, analysts and associates at nearly 200 banks and corporate businesses, including Wall Street's 10 largest banks, as well as the 20 highest ranked MBA programs in the nation. For more information, please visit www.trainingthestreet.com.

About Girls Who Invest

Girls Who Invest is a non-profit organization founded in April 2015 dedicated to inspiring and empowering young women to pursue careers in asset management—a field challenged by a lack of diversity. We are committed to changing this imbalance. Our goal is to see 30% of the world’s investable capital managed by women by 2030. Our approach is simple and practical: create a pipeline of talented, motivated young women through an intensive educational program, a meaningful paid internship experience and a robust ongoing community. For more information, visit www.girlswhoinvest.org.