Level Brands Inc. to Showcase Artwork of Romero Britto in Licensing Deal with Lamps Plus

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level Brands Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative marketing and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, today announced its Encore Endeavor One (EE1) subsidiary signed a three-year licensing agreement with Lamps Plus, the largest lighting retailer in the United States, to showcase artwork of world-renowned neo-pop artist Romero Britto on lampshades and pillows.

Britto, a Brazilian artist, painter, serigrapher, and sculptor who combines elements of cubism, pop art, and graffiti painting in his work, using vibrant colors and bold patterns as a visual expression of hope and happiness, previously signed a 9-year agreement with EE1 for domestic product licensing and licensing-related entertainment ventures.

Under the terms of the agreement with Lamps Plus, artwork and designs by Britto will be placed onto lampshades and pillows using giclee printing technology. Level Brands will generate a royalty on the net sales of licensed products, which will be sold through the Lamps Plus catalogue and online channels.

“Romero is celebrated as one of the world’s greatest artists, whose distinctive works of art evoke passion and joy in those who experience them,” says Kathy Ireland®, Level Brands’ Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist. “Romero’s motto is ‘art is too important not to share,’ and all of us at Level Brands are pleased to introduce his exquisite artistic creativity to new audiences through this deal with Lamps Plus. We are grateful to Romero and to Alina Shriver, the brilliant leader of his company, Britto Licensing™, who made this opportunity possible. We look forward to many more collaborations with Romero and Alina.”

“Working with EE1 and the Level Brands team continues to open doors to new opportunities to share my passion with others. I deeply respect and admire their professionalism and expertise in licensing and branding and am looking forward to continuing working with them to enhance the Romero Britto brand awareness significantly in the years to come,” states Britto.

“We’re thrilled to bring Britto’s vibrant art to new mediums. Our customers will now enjoy products with designs from one of the world’s most talented artists,” stated Clark Linstone, President and CEO of Lamps Plus.

Alina Shriver, President of Britto Licensing™, said: “We are delighted to partner with Lamps Plus, the largest lighting retailer in the United States. This new partnership through EE1 and Level Brands creates new opportunities for everyone involved, most notably consumers, who will be able to decorate their homes with Romero’s art.”

About Level Brands Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)

Level Brands creates bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. Level Brands specializes in corporate brand management and consumer products marketing art, beauty, fashion, health and wellness, and entertainment. Licensed brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brands businesses, among which are Ireland Men One or I’M1, for millennial men and the women who love them; Encore Endeavor One or EE1, corporate brand management and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms; kathy ireland® Health & Wellness; and Beauty & Pin-Ups, Level Brands’ hair-care and disruptive women’s-products brand.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to our material dependence on our relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues and our ability to report profitable operations in future periods, among others. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Level Brands Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 26, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Inuvo and are difficult to predict. Level Brands Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.