Applied Insight and DV United Win $6.5 Million Cybersecurity Contract with United States Army Cyber Command

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Insight, a market leader in solving complex technology challenges for federal government customers, and DV United, a small business joint venture serving federal government IT requirements, have together secured a five-year, $6.5 million cybersecurity contract with the United States Army.

The AI and DV United team will be responsible for managing, maintaining and enhancing the Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) User Activity Monitoring Program (UAM) for insider threats. The team’s proven depth of experience supporting cyber weapon systems and insider threat and computer network defense efforts across the Department of Defense and intelligence community was key in helping to secure the contract.

“AI and our colleagues at DV United are excited and honored to be working with the Army’s Cyber Command,” said Greg Walker, president of Applied Insight. “We have a strong record of performance with the Army, which has given us a deep understanding of their cyber mission and systems. This, together with our ability to aggregate and provide actionable information from millions of disparate cyber data sources, will be key to our success on the program. We look forward to delivering on this vital mission for our customer.”

“DV United is a model joint venture company, providing the Army the diversity in capability and approach necessary to meet the multifaceted demands of their complex cybersecurity environments,” said Thomas R. Dalton, chief operating officer of DV United. “Our deep experience providing cyber and information security mission solutions to the government has assisted in securing federal networks, combating cybercrime and protecting critical infrastructure. We are proud to be teamed with AI and honored to have this opportunity to once again support the Army’s critical missions.”

To support this program, the AI and DV United team will provide insider threat detection and mitigation, data loss prevention, security information and event management (SIEM) support, cyber data analytics and visualization, cyber behavior heuristics analysis, cyber trend analysis, insider threat best practices and policy integration, and insider threat case management and incident reporting.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight is a leading technology solutions provider supporting the Federal Government with the strongest mission focus. Our solutions empower people to collaborate more effectively in delivering services vital to our nation. Our unique approach to information technology considers people first leaving no stone unturned when solving our customers’ technology challenges. We make it our job to understand our customer’s mission and the user’s reality right from the start, combining technology and process to deliver what customers really need to succeed. For more information, please visit www.applied-insight.com.

About DV United

DV United, LLC (DV United) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that combines the strength of 34 successful and established IT small businesses to provide value-added IT services to our Federal Government clients. We offer a diverse set of capabilities to meld project execution disciplines with the individual strengths of our member companies. We have a rich history of offering exceptional enterprise IT solutions, innovative technologies, certified management strategies and direct experience in the delivery of IT services and solutions. DV United is led and managed by two SDVOSB entities: Alyn Group Technology, Inc. (AGT) and The Dalton Gang, Inc. (TDG). For more information, please visit www.dvunited.com.