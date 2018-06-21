Grandstream’s GDS Series of Facility Access Control Devices Certified with BroadSoft

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced that their GDS series of Facility Access Control devices is fully interoperable with BroadSoft’s Broadworks Platform. Service providers, their customers and enterprises around the world using the BroadSoft Business Platform can now seamlessly deploy Grandstream’s award-winning GDS series to construct a comprehensive facility access control, voice/video intercom, and security monitoring solution. The GDS series, which currently consists of the GDS3710 IP Video Door Camera and will soon be expanded to also include an IP Audio Facility Access Control device, was rigorously tested with BroadSoft’s BroadWorks® SIP platform.

The GDS3710 is a SIP based IP Video Door System that also serves as a high-definition IP surveillance camera and IP intercom to offer facility access control and security monitoring for buildings of all sizes. It offers 1080p Full HD real-time video with a 180-degree super-wide viewing angle for wall-to-wall coverage, a built-in RFID chip reader for secure keyless entry, touch keys, a microphone and speaker for video intercom, and alarm-in and alarm-out interfaces for integration with other security systems or sensors. For management of the GDS series, Grandstream offers a free software, GDS Manager, which allows administrators to provide customized access to employees and guests, track check-in and check-out times, access detailed reports, view real-time video/audio feeds and more. It also provides a centralized platform that can manage and provide reports from GDS series devices in multiple physical locations.

One of the best aspects of the GDS series is its ability to be integrated with Grandstream’s GXP and GXV series of SIP phones, as well as DP700 series of cordless DECT IP phones, all of which are fully compliant with BroadSoft. The combination of these devices offers a complete solution for access-control, video intercom and security monitoring. When associated with a GDS series device, Grandstream IP phones & video phones, as well as cordless DECT phones, are optimized to allow users to open doors connected to any GDS devices simply by pressing a soft key on the phone, in addition to providing real-time audio/video intercom functionality.

ABOUT GRANDSTREAM NETWORKS

