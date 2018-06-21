CACI Awarded Prime Position on $50 Billion Multiple-Award Contract by General Services Administration

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it was awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $50 billion, to provide government-wide integrated information technology (IT) solutions under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Alliant 2 contract. The 5-year base year and 5-year option contract represents continuing work for CACI across multiple market areas, including Business Systems, Cyber Security, Enterprise IT, and Intelligence Services.

Alliant 2 is a follow-on to GSA’s Alliant program that enables all federal civilian and defense agencies to order IT services for a broad range of needs. These services include support for specific systems and applications, larger systems integration and infrastructure, and related management and training. Under the contract, CACI will offer a broad array of IT solutions in areas including agile development, cyber security, IT operations and maintenance, and cloud computing.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s performance under the widely successful Alliant contract demonstrates the importance of the solutions and services we offer our customers across the federal government. CACI’s innovative and agile IT solutions allow us to help agencies streamline operations, increase efficiency and reliability, and provide security to help safeguard our nation against evolving threats. We look forward to continuing to provide operational excellence to customers throughout the federal government through this contract.”

CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P SmallCap600 Index. CACI’s sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With approximately 18,600 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry professionals to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award