Quotient Technology and Southeastern Grocers Partner to Launch SEG Media Hub

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) and Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, today announced SEG Media Hub, a media platform that gives shoppers more relevant digital ad messages and savings.

SEG Media Hub, powered by Quotient, is the only place where a consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand can target SEG shoppers with relevant and effective digital advertising that ties back directly to sales. For shoppers, that means better content to help them save money and find the things they want and need.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Quotient,” said Mario Mijares, Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing and Loyalty at Southeastern Grocers. “It’s a priority for us to improve our digital shopper engagement tools with SEG Media Hub at the center of it. Quotient powers many of our digital initiatives and is a key partner for our digital coupons. With the new SEG Media Hub, we’re taking our learnings about our shoppers and engaging them with relevant ad messages that drive them into stores.”

This relationship is a natural extension of the current partnership between SEG and Quotient. Already, Quotient powers SEG’s digital savings program through its Quotient Retailer iQ™ platform, which connects to point-of-sale systems and uses a blend of proprietary purchase data and online behavior data to deliver relevant digital coupons to shoppers at the right place and right time, primarily via their smartphones.

With SEG Media Hub, brands can tailor their ad campaigns to target the right shopper across all of SEG’s digital properties, Quotient’s flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, and third-party properties across the web, including major digital publishers and social media channels. For CPGs, this is a great opportunity to drive trials, increase repeat purchases, grow sales and measure impact – what Quotient refers to as Retailer Performance Media.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Southeastern Grocers to become its exclusive digital media partner,” said Jason Young, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Media for Quotient. “We believe that SEG Media Hub is a large opportunity for CPGs to influence shoppers by giving them offers and content they want to see, and more effectively measure digital ad spend.”

Three key components make up the new data-driven media platform:

Shopper Audience Targeting : using near real-time purchasing data.

: using near real-time purchasing data. Creative Digital Ad Units : delivering brand equity ads and experiences across all SEG digital channels (mobile, social and web), plus third-party properties, with a call-to-action integrated into the ad, such as a digital coupon or in-store special.

: delivering brand equity ads and experiences across all SEG digital channels (mobile, social and web), plus third-party properties, with a call-to-action integrated into the ad, such as a digital coupon or in-store special. Media Measurement: using advanced analytics to measure performance by linking ad views to a shopper’s purchase.

Quotient’s media platform and technology will manage and optimize the entire system. This includes leveraging shopper data collected through its Retailer iQ platform, working with CPG brands or their agencies, and SEG to design advertising and promotional campaigns, creating and executing the media, and measuring the impact on sales.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads—informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data—to millions of shoppers daily. Our core platform, Quotient Retailer iQ, connects to a retailer’s point-of-sale system and provides targeting and analytics for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. Retailer iQ powers savings programs that reach about 50 percent of all U.S. households. Our distribution network also includes our Coupons.com app and website, thousands of publishing partners and, in Europe, the Shopmium mobile app. We also operate Crisp Mobile, which creates mobile ads aimed at shoppers. We serve hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Kellogg’s, and retailers like Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the U.S., in Bangalore, India; Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com, and follow us on Twitter @Quotient.

Quotient, Quotient Retailer iQ and QMX are trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective owners.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.